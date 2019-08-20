Rattler to return to Dagun Station after 10-month break-up

THE Mary Valley Rattler is returning to the Dagun Station, nine months after dropping its Rattler stop-ins there, and triggering a rift with the local volunteers who were threatened with being locked out.

With a new general manager and as the Rattler heads towards its first birthday on October 6, Michael Green has announced a new steam train service to Amamoor every Friday and, starting on the first birthday of the Rattler, the Dagun train station will once again be on the stopover agenda.

"The feedback we are receiving is fantastic and allows us to further finesse our offering and meet the needs of our growing customer base. To that, we have added several additional days and services to our operations," Mr Green said.

Michael Green new Rattler GM 2019

From September 27, a new Friday service will commence with the steam train running out to Amamoor return from 10am to 1pm.

"This new weekly day of service suits those coming to us from a bit further afield. This also adds another day for school groups to join us, we love seeing the smiling faces of students learning on board our heritage rail experience," Mr Green said.

Mary Valley Country Harvest Co-operative's produce co-ordinator Elaine Bradley, with LNP Wide Bay candidate Llew O'Brien, Assistant Deputy Prime Minister Keith Pitt and co-operative official Lesa Bell, at Dagun Railway Station. Renee Albrecht

In addition to the regular services and due to demand, several Holiday Express Train dates have been added over school holidays.

"Most exciting to us is a change in our Sunday service which brings back the stop at the heritage Dagun Station,” Mr Green said.

"We have been in talks with the Dagun Community Group and are pleased to announce a slowdown Sunday service for those wanting to take an even more leisurely journey though the Valley."

Elaine Bradley at Dagun Station. Craig Warhurst

Dagun Community Group president Geoff Harvey said the group was looking forward to welcoming guests to the station again and offering the much-loved wine and cheese tasting.

"We enjoy chatting with the visitors and sharing stories of our region and our community," Mr Harvey said.

The Rattler Tasting Train will also launch on November 12, showcasing the produce and producers the Mary Valley region supports.