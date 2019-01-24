Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Mary Valley Rattler's return is driving wedges across the community.
The Mary Valley Rattler's return is driving wedges across the community.
Opinion

Rattler: the train that split the town

scott kovacevic
by
24th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROMISED as a guiding light, Rudolph's nose for Gympie, the Rattler is sadly on its way to being the region's Grand Canyon instead.

In other words: a tourism attraction with an amazing ability to divide.

Because divide it has.

The Grand Canyon, which is one of the few things which divides better than the Rattler.
The Grand Canyon, which is one of the few things which divides better than the Rattler. Contributed

Start with the business community and the (fairly or not) rumblings the station's cafe has a competitive advantage.

Then there's the one in the Mary Valley. The Dagun community and RRC have both decried the accuracy of each other's statements about the axing of the station from the train's schedule - a truly remarkable achievement given they were the only two parties at that meeting.

And there's the council rift over the report into the split the train created with the public.

The Rattler at Amamoor.
The Rattler at Amamoor. Donna Jones

If councillors are wondering when they can read it, what date can the public expect to?

They should. Councillors are likely to point to the Rattler as a reason for or against the election of certain people. For the public not to have all the details is like giving them 3D glasses and then poking one of their eyes out.

Worse, legal issues are often locked away from the public.

And we all know the only thing which can drag better than a court case is Priscilla.

The public report could wind up missing important details, a Where's Wally without the red-and-white-striped star.

If you've ever felt the frustration of not finding Wally, you know how that'll end.

dagun gympie council gympie regional council mary valley rattler rattler
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    OPINION: New council dept head's comments need clarification

    premium_icon OPINION: New council dept head's comments need clarification

    News If council wants "...a more unified pride in who we are, what we stand for, where we're going” it should start by reinstating a Rattler stop at Dagun

    • 24th Jan 2019 12:43 PM
    Fire crews contain grassfire near Mothar Mountain

    premium_icon Fire crews contain grassfire near Mothar Mountain

    News Fire crews are working to contain a grassfire near Mothar Mountain.

    • 24th Jan 2019 12:02 PM
    Gympie High's top achievers ready for next adventure

    premium_icon Gympie High's top achievers ready for next adventure

    News The journey is just beginning

    • 24th Jan 2019 11:02 AM
    Why you’ll never own a home

    Why you’ll never own a home

    News 2019 Renter Report reveals realities facing ‘Generation Rent’