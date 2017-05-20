Rattler tender 'exposes ratepayers': Hartwig letter

CLICK HERE TO READ THE STORY: Gympie Regional Council accepts consultancy tender

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THIS decision was to appoint someone with the skills to properly inspect the rail and bridges.

That was my understanding. I personally feel this part of the project should have been carried out before we committed to the project with a blank cheque.

Knowing exactly what needs to be done and how much it will cost is a good part of business planning that allows any individual to move forward on a project with limited exposure and full knowledge. Having three "engineery type inspections" doesn't give me faith in the structures.

At some point an engineer must sign off on the condition, repairs and strength of the structures.

My understanding is that this is the company that will do that.

Cr Glen Hartwig.

Personally, I have significant concerns regarding this project. I feel the ratepayer is exposed considerably and I am of the opinion that, whilst we all agree that the train is a wonderful attraction, is it really viable long term and how long before the invested money will be returned to the ratepayer?

My concern is that this project is being rushed and monies spent without complete detail of costs.

That is my personal opinion.

Hope that answers some questions.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Council Division