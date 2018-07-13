Rattler set to return to the town that built itself

TRAINS GONE BY: Australia's last railway flagman, Geoff Johanson, waves the Rattler through Dagun in 2010.

DAGUN, the Mary Valley community that built its own town, was not much to remark on when the first steam train called in.

This week marks the birthday of what we now call the Rattler line.

The first sod of the project was turned on July 9, 1911, according to an article in the next day's Brisbane Courier.

But the town's trademark can-do spirit got things started when fruit and vegetable growers began stopping the train at Amamoor and Dagun, to get produce to market.

And this year it will be 20 years since the return of steam trains to the line, when the volunteer-run Mary Valley Heritage Rail's Rattler steam train arrived in 1998.

One of the town's newer settlers, Steve Burgess, says volunteers rose to that occasion too, especially after they realised their railway station probably needed a platform and possibly a roof.

By that stage the town's fruit and vegetable growers had their own co-operative, which operated its own shop.

"Volunteers from Dagun met the first heritage steam train with refreshments from the Dagun Fruitgrowers Co-operative Shop.

"They carried cool drinks and ice creams in wheel barrows down to the station, in case the passengers needed refreshments.

"They used ladders because there was no platform.” Some years later, the community group brought more volunteers together and built the platform, also establishing parks and gardens, building the toilets, building the shop, a wine bar and what is believed to be the only community-built and operated post office left in Australia.

Mr Burgess says Dagun is full of people who show what people power can achieve.