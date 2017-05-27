Rattler RV park plan to boost Valley and CBD

BIG PLANS: Gympie Regional Council has big plans for a new RV park at the Old Gympie Railway Station.

A REVITALISED Old Gympie Railway Station will help boost Gympie's CBD visitor economy, as well as being a big part of a new Mary Valley Rattler tourism experience.

That is the Gympie Regional Council plan, as outlined in a public councillor briefing session this week.

The new/old station's future will include a significant area set aside as a 24-hour overnight stay RV park, intended to bring the grey nomad dollar to town.

Councillors were told the proximity of the area to the CBD would benefit the Gympie town centre, complement the operations of the Rattler and cement the Tozer St precinct's role as a well situated attraction in itself.

The new design is intended to capitalise on the railway theme and will include preservation of track and gantry infrastructure.

An economic report indicated a probable good return for tourism in the area, with benefits to the Gympie economy and local employment.

Essential state government funding remains a potential sticking point, however.

"State authorities say it's a good application but there is a lot of competition,” a staff member told councillors.

CEO Bernard Smith said the project could not proceed without state government dollars.

"At this point, the funding application is in and we don't have any options after that,” he said.

He said the project would require a development application to the council, which would trigger public consultation.

Responding to a question from western districts councillor Hilary Smerdon, Mayor Mick Curran said similar RV facilities would be rolled out across the region.