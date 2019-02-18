Rattler revives interest in old Gympie station

TOP JOB: The Mary Valley Rattler drivers, safety crew and station master are just some of the volunteers who make the Mary Valley Rattler such a great tourism experience for the region. Pictured from left are: Peter Alder, John Flynn, Adrian Hurley, Bob Buckley, Mick Craddock and Tony Hallam.

ONE of the most remarkable sights on Gympie's Tozer St is also one of its oldest: the historic Gympie Railway Station.

Now the headquarters of the Mary Valley Rattler heritage rail experience, it was built in 1913 and was the largest timber railway building in Queensland Railways during the twentieth century.

Rattler chairman Ian McNicol said the station was built in the "pagoda” style of architecture and was still considered one of the finest examples of its kind.

"Over the years there has been many modifications to historic Gympie Station, the most recent being an extensive refurbishment in preparation of the Mary Valley Rattler's return to regular services in 2018,” Mr McNicol said.

"Today, the station is home to a popular cafe which spills out onto the platform, a gift shop and a fascinating display of photographs and antique wares telling the story of the Mary Valley's rich gold mining and farming heritage.”

Run largely by volunteers, the Mary Valley Rattler is a much-loved tourism attraction.

The fleet includes a C17 steam engine, though any one of the Rattler's different locomotives can be seen chugging south through the idyllic Queensland countryside five days a week.

The Classic Rattler Run is the flagship service: a three-hour round trip from historic Gympie Station to Amamoor every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. You can also join this journey in Amamoor.

The Rattler's Red Rocket travels that same route on Thursdays as the Classic Rattler Run.

The gleaming Silver Bullet heads out on a half-hour journey for Rattler Retro Fridays, with breakfast or lunch included in the ticket price.

Historic Gympie Station is open Wednesday to Sunday, with entry to the building free.

Tickets for the Mary Valley Rattler can be booked at mary valleyrattler.com.au.