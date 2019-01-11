Rattler refutes claims as Dagun fallout steams on

RETURN LINE: The Rattler Railway Company is refuting several claims made in the wake of their decision to drop Dagun from the heritage train's line.

RETURN LINE: The Rattler Railway Company is refuting several claims made in the wake of their decision to drop Dagun from the heritage train's line.

THE fallout from the Rattler Railway Company's decision to drop Dagun from the heritage train's line continues, with the body refuting claims made by the Dagun Community Group after the move.

Chief among these was the timing of the media release announcing the move, which was said to have happened before the meeting had started.

"The media release was sent out only after the meeting had concluded, so that the RRC could provide its reasoning for the decision,” an RRC spokeswoman said.

The Rattler.

"The RRC has also been flexible in allowing community groups to settle into their routines and provide the resources requested to service the growing patronage of the operation.”

She said the RRC had presented "a number of different ideas in an attempt to make things more manageable for the Dagun community volunteers”.

"To date none of these have been accepted,” she said.

That the RRC had threatened to lock the group out of the station was also refuted.

The Mary Valley Rattler on its first first return run to Amamoor. Contributed

"While the RRC are the current leaseholders of the buildings, we have signed a five-year access agreement with the Dagun Community Group Inc.

"The RRC currently have no keys or alarm codes to the buildings, only toilet keys.

"The RRC has requested a standard master key be applied to Dagun station as the RRC need to be able to access the building, but this has not yet eventuated.”

Despite Dagun being off the regular schedule from Valentine's Day, she said it could still be a part of special events and themed nights and overall, it was a decision made on the back of multiple factors.

"Guests have said they want more time at Amamoor to explore as well as watching the train turn.

The rattler engine on the Amamoor turntable. LEEROY TODD

"Some of our older guests and those with a disability have also said more time would make it easier for them.

"Some guests said they felt the wine and cheese tasting wasn't suitable for families.”