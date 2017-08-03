Rattler rail footbridge getting $15k refurbishment

The Shanks St rail footbridge is getting an upgrade.

ONCE a popular viewing platform for the Mary Valley Rattler itself, the Shanks St rail footbridge is likewise getting a new lease on life.

The overpass, located near the Australian Hotel, is getting an upgrade as part of Gympie Regional Council's timber bridge rehabilitation program.

While the work was originally scheduled to be finished and the bridge reopened on July 7, it was found to need more work than expected.

"Once timber structures are disassembled the true nature of their condition can be verified,” a council spokeswoman said.

"This resulted in some additional work being identified.”

Several deteriorated timber members need to be replaced on the bridge as part of the work.

Overall, the completed project will cost between $15,000-$20,000.

While there was no set date for the bridge's re-opening, it would be "in the near future when all the materials are delivered to Gympie Regional Council standards”.