Rattler project 'irresponsible, mis-managed, ill-considered'

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

THE Rattler project may be the most irresponsible and ill-considered project that Gympie Regional Council has imposed on this community.

It would appear from Cr Glen Hartwig's numerous letters to The Gympie Times that it has not only been the community which has not been consulted in regard to the Rattler project but that some or all councillors, our elected representatives, have also not been privy to the vital information necessary to make fully informed decisions before they voted, on numerous occasions, to support this project.

The disturbing part is the mismanaged and non-transparent manner in which it has been fast tracked without demonstrating judicious regard for the substantial level of public funding required and the lack of competent planning and community consultation regarding a project with no prospect of ever providing a financial return on the compulsory investment of ratepayers.

It is disturbing that Glen Hartwig is the only councillor who seems prepared to speak out in an effort to have all vital information made available so councillors are able to discharge their social obligations with integrity when making decisions.

Additionally matters are often being referred to "in committee” debate in the meeting agenda format, in order that debate remains confidential and cannot be made available to the public by concerned councillors regarding issues that are in the public interest.

Apart from the obvious poor governance matters outlined above, the majority of donors are the Gympie ratepayers who, via an imposed Economic Development Levy, are funding a large number of Rattler employees, many of whom are reported not to be locals, together with track and infrastructure to fuel the fired-up passion of some non-resident train buffs so they can enjoy their hobby playing trains at ratepayer expense.

I am sure there are many Gympie residents who would love a portion of the $10million plus of local ratepayers' money to be spent on their hobbies.

It has been reported that the rail safety regulator has endorsed certification of Deep Creek Bridge.

Were all councillors made aware of the certification conditions which are said to include severe restrictions on the speed at which the train can travel across this bridge and that it cannot be used during flood events.

If this information is correct and the bridge is so unsafe that its use requires these restrictions why has it received certification and who will take responsibility in the event of an unfortunate accident? Remember the Pink Bats scheme?

Who paid the compensation for that class action? Taxpayers did, not the politicians who endorsed and approved the program. Severe corrosion affected components have been identified and documented since Deep Creek Bridge received certification.

These defective components require further assessment to determine the rehabilitation and/or replacement required and this should be rectified before any passenger services begin in the interest of public safety.

Ray Goldfinch,

Mothar Mountain (Abridged)

Don't turn us into a Sydney suburb

REFERENCE Alan Goddard's letter of July 25, 2018, Gunfire too close for comfort.

Thanks to Mr Goddard I have again the opportunity to alleviate his fears. In his previous letter he was concerned that casual projectiles would leave the rifle range and hurt him at his home in Veteran 4km away.

That time I had to reassure him that the safety requirements are strictly supervised and protected by huge earth Berns and that the shooting clubs have had an unblemished safety record on that site since 1912.

Mr Goddard complains about the noise, and council's decision to place the shooting clubs on the Rifle Range site. In 1912, the Commonwealth chose that sight for a rifle range and moved it from the old site on Rifle Range Rd.

Widgee Shire obtained the site for a peppercorn amount and sold off land for housing on its perimeter. Using what was called a road built by the Pistol Club, known as Pistol Club Rd for housing, the Pistol Club had paid to connect the electricity to this area and then the Cooloola Shire Council renamed that road, Belvedere Rd.

The Rifle Range was zoned as "Community” and retained as a barrier for the saleyards, which can emit a lot more noise than the rifle range at times. Council has been remiss to recently re-zone this area as it also houses a council quarry, two large sawmills and Tamaree Lime works.

Those who take advantage of low-priced land and then seek to capitalise by removing people's jobs and recreation in this area will succeed in turning it into another Sydney suburb.

We all have to put up with Mr Whippy's ice-cream van, or next door testing their speedway car, as the alternative is to move to the South Pole, but even then some would complain about noisy penguins or cracking ice.

Ron Owen,

Gympie (Abridged)