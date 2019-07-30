Rattler plan divides community

LAST week's glimpse at a possible future of the Rattler station precinct as an "all abilities parkland experience” has created the same divide in the community as the train itself did.

The master plan concept was created in 2017 by consultants Place Design Group for the council and published on their website.

However, it has only been taken to a council workshop and has not been endorsed.

But this has not stopped some residents from getting excited about it.

Image of what the Mary Valley Rattler precinct could become. Place Design Group

Marcy Voitrosky said it was "absolutely outstanding” and asked the council to "please start soon”, and Matt Burge said it would "defiantly get people to spend the night on their long journeys north and south”.

Scotty Adam not only supported the plan but broke down why Gympie needs it to happen.

MORE COUNCIL NEWS

"Any tourist attraction that has a point of difference will be good for the region,” he said.

"I don't think people realise how hard it is going to be to attract visitors off the highway once the bypass is in.

"Do it now and keep doing it so the town stays vibrant and alive.”

Image of the Rattler area c. 2017 Place Design Group

Division 4 candidate Bruce Devereaux agreed the plan "looks good but that's a lot of lawn they'll need to truck in”.

"Mostly dirt atm (at the moment).”

Nor was he the only one to question what has become the bane of the Rattler's new life - the public cost.

"Awesome as long as ratepayers don't end up footing the bill for this as well,” Samantha Mallard said.

Division 2 candidate Leonora Cox said the plan "looks fantastic and deserves to be on a wish list, however at this time there are more important things to spend money on like building and maintaining roads and footpaths and better maintenance of public amenities”.

The proposal was refuted by Helen White as a "waste of good money” and should be held off for at least five years with so much already poured into the Rattler.

More comments

Ashleigh Kahler: A nice idea, but practically it will cause far too much congestion in an area where roads are already struggling to keep up. Also not the easiest area to tow a van or RV to. Too far to walk to the town centre. And a huge financial cost to overhaul the area. Could Matilda rest stop be considered for an RV park? Beautiful location, quiet... not on the highway with all the facilities already there!

Emma Buhse: I'm really hoping the council will see it as an opportunity to restructure the roads and pathways in that area. It's inaccessible to people with mobility scooters or wheelchairs. And it's difficult for bicyclists, elderly and mothers with prams to traverse.