Rattler on track to help again when Gympie floods

WITH A BULLET: People are transported across Deep Creek to Monkland during a flood event. Craig Warhurst

READY to be a fun ride for tourists when it reopens, the Mary Valley Rattler will once again be ready to lend a helping hand in flood events.

While a February 2017 engineering report commissioned into the Rattler's return recommended the 125-year-old Deep Creek bridge not be used in floods, Rattler Railway vice chairman Garry Davison said the work now underway to repair the bridge meant this would not be an issue.

"Once we have a line to Amamoor we have a line to Monkland,” Mr Davison said.

In past floods, the Silver Bullet was often the sole connection between Gympie and Monkland for those stranded.

Not only would it ferry food and goods across the flooded Deep Creek, but also passengers to and from their work.

Mr Davison said upgrades to Flood Rd and Penny Rd by Gympie Regional Council meant the railway may no longer be the only choice for transport, but if needed the train would be ready to help out.

"It depends on whether that's necessary,” he said.

"When we do have another flood (and we will), we are a community and we will do what we can whenever we can.”

The only time the service might not be available was if flood waters rose higher than 30 metres.

"We'd all have big problems if it is,” he said.