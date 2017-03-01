'Rattler must go to Imbil'

FORMER general manager of the Mary Valley Heritage Railway Ted Mitchell has welcomed funding to reinvigorate the local icon but says the project will only be sustainable long term if the steam engine is allowed to run all the way to Imbil.

On the back of a $4.7 million funding boost, a revitalised Mary Valley Rattler is pencilled in to run from Gympie to Amamoor hopefully by the end of the year.

However, according to Mr Mitchell, if the route is not expanded to run the full distance of the Mary Valley in a timely manner, the project could be back to square one.

"My thoughts are that if they don't go all the way to Imbil within 12 to 18 months it will be a waste of time," Mr Mitchell said.

READ the latest Gympie Times Rattler stories here:

Imbil Rattler dream could come true in stage 2

Is Perrett's reaction to Rattler money a worry?

Jobs from Rattler funding says delighted Mayor

"I have worked trains out there since 1961 and a lot of scenery from Amamoor to Imbil is brilliant.

"From a passenger point of view they would not want to take too long."

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said last week the intention is to finalise track works before the end of the year however the pledged funding only relates to maintenance between Gympie and Amamoor.

The Mary Valley Rattler pulls into Gympie Station

Mr Mitchell said he remembers occasions where "300 people would turn out to greet The Rattler at Imbil," and he is urging authorities to consider the positive economic impact The Rattler would have should it return to Imbil.

The Rattler Railway Company is now responsible for meeting financial and budget projections and has $10.8 million in capital to start work.

The project is required to be finished by November 30 2017.