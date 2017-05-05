Rattler job 'best of three worlds'

RATTLING ALONG: The Mary Valley Rattler will be back on track by December 2, says railway company general manager Peter Blashki.

PETER Blashki knows all about volunteering and how vital it is.

Before the National Disability Insurance Scheme, the Rattler Railway Company general manager and his wife organised the I Give a Buck Foundation of Australia, which they still run from their Eumundi district home.

"The foundation helps sick and terminally ill children and their families and helped them get some of the equipment they need, but we've branched out and we're doing Sunshine Swags, which are comfort parcels for children suffering the effects of domestic violence.

"Unfortunately sometimes people have to escape with just the clothes on their backs and we supply card games and other items for children who suddenly find themselves in a strange location.”

Mr Blashki graduated in the 1980s from Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne.

He studied information technology and mathematics.

"Those things are very black and white,” he said explaining his drift into community oriented work.

"As we get older we find we have more grey in our lives, and not just on our heads.”

Mr Blashki says a life "boosting the profits of big corporations and putting money in your own pocket” left him "wanting to give something back, as people tend to say.”

Later he ran his own 4WD hinterland tourist business.

The Rattler, he says, has a lot more wheels and carries a lot more people.

"And it combines my three areas of experience, business, tourism and the community.”