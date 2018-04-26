Rattler investigation? Hartwig puts blame squarely on Mayor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE Rattler blowout was not unforeseen by some.

No one should be surprised.

The fact is that the Mayor was alerted to the possible issues before we started and during this project.

Prudent financial management practice would have been to gather as much information before commenting the project. This was not done.

This further blowout proves beyond any doubt that the project was rushed, poorly planned and did not have the detail required before starting.

It would be interesting to know if councillors would have voted for this project if they had been told it was going to cost $17-20 million to set up and possibly $1-2 million of rate payer funds each year to keep going.

This is the very question that should have been asked.

Just because I do not support the spend spend spend approach of council on this project does not mean that I do not support the Rattler. I just want information, information that should have been available at the start of this project.

The Rattler will never stand on its own as a single entity, it needs the support of other ventures to be sustainable. Greater planning could have allowed for a broader approach that gave the best options for long term viability. We have put all our eggs in one basket and they are a little scrambled.

If the Mayor wants to find out who or what is responsible for the blowouts, save staff the time and effort and stand in front of a mirror, this was his project, his idea, his responsibility.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Council Division 2