Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Mayor Mick Curran.
Gympie Mayor Mick Curran. Jacob Carson
Council News

Rattler investigation? Hartwig puts blame squarely on Mayor

by Letter to the Editor from Cr Glen Hartwig
26th Apr 2018 5:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE Rattler blowout was not unforeseen by some.

CLICK HERE: Mayor calls for investigation into Rattler blowout

No one should be surprised.

The fact is that the Mayor was alerted to the possible issues before we started and during this project.

Prudent financial management practice would have been to gather as much information before commenting the project. This was not done.

READ MORE: There were other options for the Rattler but they were never considered

This further blowout proves beyond any doubt that the project was rushed, poorly planned and did not have the detail required before starting.

Councillor Glen Hartwig
Councillor Glen Hartwig Renee Albrecht

It would be interesting to know if councillors would have voted for this project if they had been told it was going to cost $17-20 million to set up and possibly $1-2 million of rate payer funds each year to keep going.

This is the very question that should have been asked.

Just because I do not support the spend spend spend approach of council on this project does not mean that I do not support the Rattler. I just want information, information that should have been available at the start of this project.

The Rattler will never stand on its own as a single entity, it needs the support of other ventures to be sustainable. Greater planning could have allowed for a broader approach that gave the best options for long term viability. We have put all our eggs in one basket and they are a little scrambled.

If the Mayor wants to find out who or what is responsible for the blowouts, save staff the time and effort and stand in front of a mirror, this was his project, his idea, his responsibility.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Council Division 2

glen hartwig gympie council gympie politics gympie regional council letters mary valley rattler mick curran
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Mayor calls for investigation into $7m Rattler blowout

    premium_icon Mayor calls for investigation into $7m Rattler blowout

    Council News Latest blow out prompts Mayor to launch investigation into areas the council believes have been 'deficient'.

    BREAKING: Rattler cost blows out again by millions

    premium_icon BREAKING: Rattler cost blows out again by millions

    Council News Embattled tourism project now expected to cost $17.5 million.

    WIDGEE WINS: Emotions fly as 50 jobs saved

    premium_icon WIDGEE WINS: Emotions fly as 50 jobs saved

    Council News More than 100 pack gallery for controversial public vote.

    Local Partners