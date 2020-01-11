Rattler GM: Rattler host to 17,000 in six months

Roger Stierli at the helm of the Rattler, which GM Mike Green says hosted 17,000 people in the past six months.

SEVENTEEN thousand passengers, 13,000 volunteer hours and $643,000 in publicity for the region were highlights of the Rattler’s past six months on the track, the train’s general manager said.

Rattler Railway Company general manager Mike Green said the figures, captured by the company, showed the heritage venture was steaming ahead.

“We look to this financial year with confidence and positivity,” Mr Green said. “We have just compiled our Snapshot of Success from July 01 to 31 December 2019.

Valley Rattler Twilight run

“Over that period, we welcomed 17,971 passengers on board, served 12,471 coffees at the Platform No. 1 Cafe and most importantly we have a 100 per cent Rail Safety Success record to date.”

Seven external audits were done by the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator, and Work Safe undertook one, the train’s 2018-19 annual report revealed.

There were also five first aid incidents and three “lost time” incidents in the 2018-19 financial year.

The train’s numbers were driven by several experiences introduced in the second half of 2019. These included the Tuesday Tasting Train and the Footplate Friends Experience, which lets guests go up the front with the drivers.

Mary Valley Rattler, Old Gympie Railway Station, Wednesday October 2, 2019. New photo – horizontal.

An RRC spokeswoman said an independent analysis of publicity generated for the region “shows a value of $643,577 over this period”.

Mr Green said the results showed the train was headed in the right direction.

“I believe that the results for the first half year demonstrate clearly that we are well on track to achieve our goals,” he said.