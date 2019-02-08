Rattler Co advertises for two new board directors

Rattler First Run - Saturday October 6, 2018.Gympie mayor Mick Curran with Chairman of the Rattler Ian McNichol.

Rattler First Run - Saturday October 6, 2018.Gympie mayor Mick Curran with Chairman of the Rattler Ian McNichol. Donna Jones

THE Mary Valley Rattler is looking for two new board directors.

The Rattler Railway Company is calling for expressions of interest in joining non-executive board of directors which overseas the Rattler.

The positions are unpaid.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

The RRC is a not-for-profit organisation ensuring the public has access to a historic rail experience, the wording of the ad reads.

"We operate with assistance from a large group of volunteers and are administered by a voluntary board.

"Community support through ticket and gift shop purchases assists us with the ongoing restoration and preservation of the historic Mary Valley Rattler experience.

"Based in Gympie, the Rattler Railway Company (RRC) is run by a board of directors who bring a diversified combination of skills and experience in tourism, business and heritage rail from both Gympie and the wider region.

"The team is made up of management, administration, engineering and site supervision staff who will work alongside a dedicated network of skilled volunteers to reshape and refocus the Mary Valley Rattler from a heritage railway enthusiast venture to a regional tourism attraction run as a business to generate ongoing economic benefits for the region.

"No late applications will be accepted. Only applications received via the online application system will be considered. Unsolicited applications from agencies will not be considered.”

Applications close 11pm on Sunday, February 24.

"The RRC was formed to independently operate the Mary Valley Rattler as a sustainable tourism and heritage rail business. (It) operates from the Gympie Heritage Station Precinct with rail operations commenced in October 2018 from Gympie to the Mary Valley.

"The Gympie Regional Council and The Rattler Railway Company Board are seeking expressions of interest from people with the following skills to fill existing Board vacancies.

Qualifications and or experience in: accounting and finance, rail operations, operating a tourism business, marketing, legal and governance.

Applicants will need to have extensive knowledge of a directors role including the legal, ethical, fiduciary and financial responsibilities that are intrinsic to the position.

For information regarding the requirements of these roles, contact the Mary Valley Rattler secretary/director on 5489 8095 or email secretary@maryvalleyrattler.com.au

For assistance lodging your application using Council's online system, please contact Rowena Chapman, Advisor - Human Resources on 5481 0687 or email rowena.chapman@gympie.qld.gov.au