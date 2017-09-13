Rattler business case not required by State

No need for council to show sustainability of project in successful $4.7 million funding application for Mary Valley Rattler.

No need for council to show sustainability of project in successful $4.7 million funding application for Mary Valley Rattler.

A BUSINESS case created with the help of the State Government on the Rattler's viability was not part of the Gympie Regional Council's application for Works for Queensland funding.

The Department of State Development, Queensland Rail and the Department of Transport and Main Roads all provided input for the case, dated March 2016, which played a part in previous attempts to secure funding for the project. It is not known if an updated case was ever created. However, the program's criteria did not require any case before granting the $4.7 million in funding.

A State Government spokeswoman said the Mary Valley Heritage Rail infrastructure was identified as eligible within their "robust approval system”.

"It is an allocation- based program for council maintenance and minor projects and business cases are not required for individual projects as a pre-condition for funding,” she said.

"The council stated the funding will assist in delivering infrastructure improvements to replace, restore and remediate Mary Valley Heritage Railway track infrastructure, rolling stock, bridges and buildings.”