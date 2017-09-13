32°
News

Rattler business case not required by State

No need for council to show sustainability of project in successful $4.7 million funding application for Mary Valley Rattler.
No need for council to show sustainability of project in successful $4.7 million funding application for Mary Valley Rattler.
scott kovacevic
by

A BUSINESS case created with the help of the State Government on the Rattler's viability was not part of the Gympie Regional Council's application for Works for Queensland funding.

The Department of State Development, Queensland Rail and the Department of Transport and Main Roads all provided input for the case, dated March 2016, which played a part in previous attempts to secure funding for the project. It is not known if an updated case was ever created. However, the program's criteria did not require any case before granting the $4.7 million in funding.

A State Government spokeswoman said the Mary Valley Heritage Rail infrastructure was identified as eligible within their "robust approval system”.

"It is an allocation- based program for council maintenance and minor projects and business cases are not required for individual projects as a pre-condition for funding,” she said.

"The council stated the funding will assist in delivering infrastructure improvements to replace, restore and remediate Mary Valley Heritage Railway track infrastructure, rolling stock, bridges and buildings.”

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council mary valley rattler state government

Gympie Times
Stolen in Canberra, spotted near Gympie 34 hours later

Stolen in Canberra, spotted near Gympie 34 hours later

Have you seen this Tiny House in the Gympie region?

Shark control contractor accused of shark finning

No Caption

Shark fin raid leads to court hearing

iPhone X: the epic fail of its biggest feature

iPhone X has a Super Retina Display, TrueDepth Camera System, Face ID and A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine. Picture: Apple

How do you use this phone without a home button?

iPhone X: Apple's top phone will cost $1829 in Australia

The new iPhone X is revealed at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple campus in California on September 12, 2017.

“It is the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone,” he said.

Local Partners