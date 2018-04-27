Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More work is needed to get the Mary Valley Rattler up and running.
More work is needed to get the Mary Valley Rattler up and running. Renee Albrecht
Council News

RATTLER BLOWOUT: breakdown of how council is spending $16m

scott kovacevic
by
27th Apr 2018 12:01 AM

THE Rattler has once again blown out, with the region now paying at least an extra $2.35 million to get the heritage train back on the tracks.

With yesterday's vote to increase the budget now in the books, the following is a breakdown of what the ratepayer is getting for their investment to date.

New funds breakdown

  • Track, bridges, tamping $597,575.00.
  • Contract Administration Services $189,777.55.
  • Additional sleepers $311,750.
  • Minor variations $280,000.
  • Contingency $140,000.
  • Technical Maintenance Plan $35,000.
  • Building works $471,000.
  • Rolling stock $328,000.

RELATED

Wider budget

  • Track and Bridges Budget as at December 2017: $11,500,783.
  • Updated Track and Bridges Budget $13,054,885.55.
  • Refurbishment of Rolling Stock as at December 2017 $1,420,125.

Breakdown

  • C17 Locomotive 967 $1,268,800.
  • Rolling Stock (completed)$151,325.
  • Additional Funds required - C17 Locomotive 967 $ 328,000.
  • Updated Refurbishment of Rolling Stock $1,748,125.

Other

  • Building & Station Works as at December 2017 $1,250,000.
  • Additional Funds required $471,000.
  • Updated Building & Station Works$1,721,000.

Totals

  • Project Budget as at December 2017 $14,500,783.
  • Updated Project Budget $16,853,885.55
  • State Government funding $7,000,000.
  • Council funding as of April 26 2018 $9,853,885.55.
gympie council gympie regional council gympie tourism mary valley mary valley rattler
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Mysterious Gympie site will be wiped out by new highway

    Mysterious Gympie site will be wiped out by new highway

    News THE Gympie Pyramid has drawn plenty of attention, questions, quests and controversy for decades.

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:07 AM
    Exorbitant power bills part of triple hit on Gympie wallets

    premium_icon Exorbitant power bills part of triple hit on Gympie wallets

    News MP says there is a lack of competition in Gympie region

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:06 AM
    That's not a knife: two weapons charges at Gympie court

    That's not a knife: two weapons charges at Gympie court

    News Man, 32, had billy club with 40cm metal hook blade.

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:01 AM
    What are the Gympie region's four worst unsolved crimes?

    premium_icon What are the Gympie region's four worst unsolved crimes?

    News These grisly cases cast a shadow over the region's recent history.

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners