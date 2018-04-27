RATTLER BLOWOUT: breakdown of how council is spending $16m

More work is needed to get the Mary Valley Rattler up and running.

THE Rattler has once again blown out, with the region now paying at least an extra $2.35 million to get the heritage train back on the tracks.

With yesterday's vote to increase the budget now in the books, the following is a breakdown of what the ratepayer is getting for their investment to date.

New funds breakdown

Track, bridges, tamping $597,575.00.

Contract Administration Services $189,777.55.

Additional sleepers $311,750.

Minor variations $280,000.

Contingency $140,000.

Technical Maintenance Plan $35,000.

Building works $471,000.

Rolling stock $328,000.

Wider budget

Track and Bridges Budget as at December 2017: $11,500,783.

Updated Track and Bridges Budget $13,054,885.55.

Refurbishment of Rolling Stock as at December 2017 $1,420,125.

Breakdown

C17 Locomotive 967 $1,268,800.

Rolling Stock (completed)$151,325.

Additional Funds required - C17 Locomotive 967 $ 328,000.

Updated Refurbishment of Rolling Stock $1,748,125.

Other

Building & Station Works as at December 2017 $1,250,000.

Additional Funds required $471,000.

Updated Building & Station Works$1,721,000.

Totals