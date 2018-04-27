RATTLER BLOWOUT: breakdown of how council is spending $16m
THE Rattler has once again blown out, with the region now paying at least an extra $2.35 million to get the heritage train back on the tracks.
With yesterday's vote to increase the budget now in the books, the following is a breakdown of what the ratepayer is getting for their investment to date.
New funds breakdown
- Track, bridges, tamping $597,575.00.
- Contract Administration Services $189,777.55.
- Additional sleepers $311,750.
- Minor variations $280,000.
- Contingency $140,000.
- Technical Maintenance Plan $35,000.
- Building works $471,000.
- Rolling stock $328,000.
Wider budget
- Track and Bridges Budget as at December 2017: $11,500,783.
- Updated Track and Bridges Budget $13,054,885.55.
- Refurbishment of Rolling Stock as at December 2017 $1,420,125.
Breakdown
- C17 Locomotive 967 $1,268,800.
- Rolling Stock (completed)$151,325.
- Additional Funds required - C17 Locomotive 967 $ 328,000.
- Updated Refurbishment of Rolling Stock $1,748,125.
Other
- Building & Station Works as at December 2017 $1,250,000.
- Additional Funds required $471,000.
- Updated Building & Station Works$1,721,000.
Totals
- Project Budget as at December 2017 $14,500,783.
- Updated Project Budget $16,853,885.55
- State Government funding $7,000,000.
- Council funding as of April 26 2018 $9,853,885.55.