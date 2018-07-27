Rattler blow-outs and salaries, where's the transparency?

Two letters to the editor by Tim Jerome:

LETTER 1: High mystery of council salaries

I WROTE a letter to the Gympie Regional Council requesting how much we are paying council employees, plus their lurks and perks.

The council's response was they don't have to tell me, according to the Act.

So sorry residents of Gympie Region, you are not allowed to know how much we are paying those at the top of the lolly tree.

I was able to find out through the Annual Report that we are paying three people between one and two hundred thousand a year and two people including our CEO are on between two and three hundred thousand dollars a year, plus their lurks and perks.

We spent almost a million dollars on these five people last financial year.

So when you are driving on a road that needs fixing or having to pay high fees at the dump or having to pay extra for your rates, I don't think it is unreasonable to be very upset with the system that allows these extravagant wages while the average battler is struggling more and more.

LETTER 2: The public have right to know where there money is being spent.

I WROTE two letters to Gympie Region Council regarding what is happening with the budget blowouts of the Rattler project and what is happening with the Rattler project review.

expressed my concerns and the concerns of the public whom I have talked with and I asked council for some simple answers.

I received a reply from CEO Bernard Smith.

Mr Smith took offence to some of the words that I used.

Firstly, let me say when Mr Smith gets out of his office and starts to talk to the public in the streets, and at the markets like I do every Sunday then he might have the right to question my statement "the public were of the opinion".

When Mr Smith gets out of his office and starts to talk to business owners and ask for their opinion and thoughts in relation to the Rattler project as I have, then he might have the right to question my statement "the public were of the opinion".

When I talk with people all people want is transparency with the Rattler project, they want to know the true cost of the Rattler project, they want to know that a full audit will be carried out of why the Rattler project has blown out and why the amount keeps going up even though we have the iron clad reassurance from Mayor Curran that there will be no further costs.

The public are fed up with being treated as if they are dummies.

A full independent audit and outside investigation is needed.

Where and which projects are council reserves being spent on? The public has every right to know.

(Abridged)

Tim Jerome,

Traveston