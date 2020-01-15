Rattler announces competition to help bushfire relief

Gympie gym The Real Body Movement joins the Aussie bushfire relief efforts. BACK FROM LEFT: Harrison Parker, Mackenzie Keable, Tony Dotta, Kyl Schoenmakers, Cara Shrimpton, Jonah Frampton, Kylie Long, Wendy Frampton, Matt Keable MIDDLE FROM LEFT: Cassie Ledger, Mahalia Bower, Bec Duggan, Fiona Keable, Monique Webbe, Liz Cruikshank.FRONT FROM LEFT: Jimi Duggan, Tilly Duggan, Jorja Duggan, Justine

THE Mary Valley Rattler has joined the Gympie region’s growing list of contributors to Aussie bushfire relief efforts, announcing an “Ultimate Attractions Package” in partnership with Sunshine Coast tourism giants like Australia Zoo and Aussie World.

The package, worth $1600, features a Footplate Friends Experience, Family Pass & Kids Activity Pack on the Rattler, as well as family passes to Aussie World, the Ginger Factory, Australia Zoo, the Big Kart Track and SeaLife Sunshine Coast.

“As a volunteer firefighter myself, I know that every dollar counts and we appreciate the assistance of (everyone) who jumped on board without hesitation to support our idea,” Mary Valley Rattler Safety and HR Manager Julia Avis said.

“As a business we had already planned an initiative in June around one of our twilight train events to thank volunteer firefighters, but we felt we needed to do something now as well to assist in raising much needed funds at this point.

“We appreciate there are lots of ways people are assisting fundraising endeavours, we hope people will respond to and support this mega raffle as well.”

Rattler volunteer and auxiliary firefighter Russell Baxter said he was proud to see the Rattler contribute to fundraisers across the country.

“I have been an auxiliary firefighter for ten years. To see the devastation of these fire events is heartbreaking. It’s wonderful to see so many fundraising efforts and I am proud to see the Rattler and other tourism businesses assisting in this way,” Mr Baxter said.

Gympie gym The Real Body Movement made their contribution over the weekend, with more than $1000 raised from a “Fit for the fireys” workout on Saturday and a “Harness Your Potential” workshop run by 16-year-old trainer Mackenzie Keable on Sunday.

“If every gym in Australia did something like this, you could imagine the kind of money that would be raised,” gym manager Fiona Keable said.

“Gympie’s prone to flooding and disasters too, and I’d like to think those affected right now would help us if we were going through a tough time.”

The fundraisers march on today, with proceeds from a Devonshire tea at The Blue and White Teapot in Amamoor going to the Salvation Army disaster relief fund.

The tea starts from 8.30am until midday. Please phone the Blue and White Teapot on 0448 102 140 to make a booking.

Proceeds from the Rattler raffle will be donated to The Salvation Army Disaster Appeal, with Major Brian Smith from the Gympie Corps to draw the winner at the historic Gympie Station on Friday January 31 at 9am.

Tickets are available online at www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au or contact the Mary Valley Rattler directly on (07) 5482 2750.