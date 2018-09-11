Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Perhaps there would have been less stress if the council had eschewed playing Monopoly and taken up Scrabble instead when it comes to the Rattler.
Perhaps there would have been less stress if the council had eschewed playing Monopoly and taken up Scrabble instead when it comes to the Rattler. Michelle Curran
Opinion

Rattler an impressive sight, but $17m isn't Monopoly money

scott kovacevic
by
11th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT JUST wouldn't be the Rattler project without one final troubled twist, would it?

While the train is expected to finally make its long-awaited return, Rocky-like, within the next few weeks, people could be forgiven for thinking Mrs Raklander's unexpected departure was preordained given the issues which have plagued it since the council tooted its whistle and steamed ahead in 2016.

It was mentioned to me a few weeks ago that, when it comes to the Rattler, anyone who Googles the train will likely find a litany of bad publicity about the project rather than the good it can create. This is sad.

Having watched the train running on the track myself in the past week, there's no denying it's an impressive sight.

The Rattler looks impressive when you watch it in action.
The Rattler looks impressive when you watch it in action. Renee Albrecht

Unfortunately, the good that can come from the Rattler's return is being overshadowed by the highly questionable and immensely controversial way in which it has unfolded.

And when it comes to playing with more than $17million of rate-and-taxpayers dollars, our paper cannot be expected to ignore the issues or look the other way. We're witnessing what happens when these questions aren't asked in other parts of Queensland.

This isn't Monopoly.

You don't get to pack up the board and start anew tomorrow (provided your family is still talking, that is). If only the council had taken up Scrabble or Hungry Hippos instead.

editorial gympie council gympie regional council mary valley rattler opinion
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    11 jobs going in Gympie now

    11 jobs going in Gympie now

    News Looking for work in the Gympie region? Check out these vacancies

    • 11th Sep 2018 2:29 PM
    BREAKING: Police identify human remains found in Gympie

    premium_icon BREAKING: Police identify human remains found in Gympie

    News Tragic details behind the human remains found beside the Mary River

    • 11th Sep 2018 2:11 PM
    PHOTOS: Rising stars of Gympie athletics

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Rising stars of Gympie athletics

    News Plenty of talented juniors that need to be seen.

    • 11th Sep 2018 1:00 PM
    4 weeks until the billy carts fly down Mellor Street

    4 weeks until the billy carts fly down Mellor Street

    News There is $2000 in prize money to win

    Local Partners