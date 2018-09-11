Rattler an impressive sight, but $17m isn't Monopoly money

Perhaps there would have been less stress if the council had eschewed playing Monopoly and taken up Scrabble instead when it comes to the Rattler.

IT JUST wouldn't be the Rattler project without one final troubled twist, would it?

While the train is expected to finally make its long-awaited return, Rocky-like, within the next few weeks, people could be forgiven for thinking Mrs Raklander's unexpected departure was preordained given the issues which have plagued it since the council tooted its whistle and steamed ahead in 2016.

It was mentioned to me a few weeks ago that, when it comes to the Rattler, anyone who Googles the train will likely find a litany of bad publicity about the project rather than the good it can create. This is sad.

Having watched the train running on the track myself in the past week, there's no denying it's an impressive sight.

Unfortunately, the good that can come from the Rattler's return is being overshadowed by the highly questionable and immensely controversial way in which it has unfolded.

And when it comes to playing with more than $17million of rate-and-taxpayers dollars, our paper cannot be expected to ignore the issues or look the other way. We're witnessing what happens when these questions aren't asked in other parts of Queensland.

This isn't Monopoly.

You don't get to pack up the board and start anew tomorrow (provided your family is still talking, that is). If only the council had taken up Scrabble or Hungry Hippos instead.