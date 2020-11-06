Menu
A new sundown service will be on the Rattler’s tracks from next month.
News

Rattler adds new service to its line

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
6th Nov 2020 12:01 AM
THE Mary Valley Rattler is steaming into summer with a new express train to give passengers a season to remember.

The historic train is introducing a new Summer Sunset Express service to celebrate enable guests to enjoy a sundowner as the heritage train steams through the spectacular countryside of the Mary Valley.

The Summer Sunset Express service will run on Saturdays with the first departure scheduled for December 5.

Operations will run through to January 30.

The new service departs Gympie at 3pm, travels through the Mary Valley to Amamoor, and then returns to Gympie at 6pm.

GM Michael Green says the rattler is excited to be able to offer a second service over summer.
The $85 adult fare includes an on board beverage and an antipasto tasting plate.

Children enjoy a snack pack and popper and an activity pack to keep them entertained on their journey for $55.

There is also the opportunity to travel in the iconic first class Club Car where passengers enjoy priority boarding, a meet and greet with the drivers, choice of beverage and antipasto tasting plate, and access to the veranda to capture great summer sunset pictures.

An on-board beverage trolley service is available throughout the journey.

The train will depart the historic station at 3pm, and return at 6pm. – Picture: Shane Zahner
“There’s nothing like steaming through the stunning Mary Valley at any time but a leisurely late summer afternoon is even more special,” Rattler’s GM Mike Green said.

“We are excited to be able to offer a second service over the summer season. We are currently operating at reduced capacity and we don’t want anyone to miss out over the holiday period.

“This service allows people to spend the day as they wish and still be back at their home or accommodation in time for dinner.”

Bookings are essential and can be made online at www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au

