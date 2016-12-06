Rates will increase and jobs will be under pressure: letter

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Who to blame if there's a rate rise?

LAST week, the Palaszczuk Labor Government together with the Katter Party ran a protection racket for the CFMEU and voted to support job losses and higher rates for all council areas in Queensland.

Local governments are the backbone of many regional economies and how they manage their workforce and services in their local area is the biggest issue for them.

The LNP stood side by side with Queensland councils and their workers to ensure they have certainty about their pay and conditions. Because of the actions of Labor and the Katter Party, rates will likely increase and the 38,500 council jobs in Qld are now under pressure.

The Local Government Association has said they feel betrayed by Minister Grace Grace, who clearly put her background as a former union boss and her desire to keep her own job ahead of the jobs of the tens of thousands of Queenslanders who work for councils. We stand on the side of Queensland councils and their workers rather than unions who don't have the interests of real Queenslanders at heart. Remember this when you get your next rates bill - if there is an increase you can blame Labor and its union mates.

Jarrod Bleijie MP,

Shadow Minister for Employment, Industrial Relations, Skills and Training and Fair Trading.

No pets allowed

FIRSTLY, the RSPCA can (settle down) for wanting to impose "animal” rights over landlords' "human” rights by insisting property owners cannot bar pets from their rental properties.

And in the same manner, the Tenants' Union has no right to deny landlords' (who are mostly, everyday Aussies) "civil” rights by insisting renters/tenants have rights to keep animals in properties the animal owners do not own.

Okay, RSPCA tell us please, which animal is not a "pet”?

A tenant, neighbour from hell (who earlier had his daughter and her boyfriend with his noisy SUV and dog, that rushed savagely at my 70-year-old wife and myself on separate occasions, come to live with him) and his "pooing all over neighbours' gardens” dog has just a week or so ago moved out.

Now this bloke was in league with the body corporate's female rep who, herself, has had very recent complaints made against her yapping dogs by neighbours outside of our complex.

We've had police attend re violence against ourselves because of "animal” problems.

So I say "no pets” means just that, unless specifically okayed by landlords.

Howard Hutchins,

Chirnside Park, Victoria.

Thank a volunteer

YESTERDAY was International Volunteer Day, an opportunity for Cancer Council Qld to thank and celebrate the many thousands of volunteers in our community who contribute to cancer control.

We are proud to have the support of more than 1400 registered volunteers in Queensland, as well as many thousands more who volunteer on an occasional basis. Without their passion and dedication we could not do what we do.

From cancer support to admin and fundraising, every volunteer makes a difference in the fight against cancer, showing they care about those in the community whose lives have been devastated by the disease.

They are quiet achievers and unsung heroes, giving generously of their time to provide a shining light for others in their darkest hour.

Prof Jeff Dunn AO,

CEO, Cancer Council.