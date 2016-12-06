36°
News

Rates will increase and jobs will be under pressure: letter

6th Dec 2016 5:11 AM
Shadow Employment Minister Jarrod Bleijie has written a letter to the editor.
Shadow Employment Minister Jarrod Bleijie has written a letter to the editor. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Who to blame if there's a rate rise?

LAST week, the Palaszczuk Labor Government together with the Katter Party ran a protection racket for the CFMEU and voted to support job losses and higher rates for all council areas in Queensland.

Local governments are the backbone of many regional economies and how they manage their workforce and services in their local area is the biggest issue for them.

The LNP stood side by side with Queensland councils and their workers to ensure they have certainty about their pay and conditions. Because of the actions of Labor and the Katter Party, rates will likely increase and the 38,500 council jobs in Qld are now under pressure.

The Local Government Association has said they feel betrayed by Minister Grace Grace, who clearly put her background as a former union boss and her desire to keep her own job ahead of the jobs of the tens of thousands of Queenslanders who work for councils. We stand on the side of Queensland councils and their workers rather than unions who don't have the interests of real Queenslanders at heart. Remember this when you get your next rates bill - if there is an increase you can blame Labor and its union mates.

Jarrod Bleijie MP,

Shadow Minister for Employment, Industrial Relations, Skills and Training and Fair Trading.

No pets allowed

FIRSTLY, the RSPCA can (settle down) for wanting to impose "animal” rights over landlords' "human” rights by insisting property owners cannot bar pets from their rental properties.

And in the same manner, the Tenants' Union has no right to deny landlords' (who are mostly, everyday Aussies) "civil” rights by insisting renters/tenants have rights to keep animals in properties the animal owners do not own.

Okay, RSPCA tell us please, which animal is not a "pet”?

A tenant, neighbour from hell (who earlier had his daughter and her boyfriend with his noisy SUV and dog, that rushed savagely at my 70-year-old wife and myself on separate occasions, come to live with him) and his "pooing all over neighbours' gardens” dog has just a week or so ago moved out.

Now this bloke was in league with the body corporate's female rep who, herself, has had very recent complaints made against her yapping dogs by neighbours outside of our complex.

We've had police attend re violence against ourselves because of "animal” problems.

So I say "no pets” means just that, unless specifically okayed by landlords.

Howard Hutchins,

Chirnside Park, Victoria.

Thank a volunteer

YESTERDAY was International Volunteer Day, an opportunity for Cancer Council Qld to thank and celebrate the many thousands of volunteers in our community who contribute to cancer control.

We are proud to have the support of more than 1400 registered volunteers in Queensland, as well as many thousands more who volunteer on an occasional basis. Without their passion and dedication we could not do what we do.

From cancer support to admin and fundraising, every volunteer makes a difference in the fight against cancer, showing they care about those in the community whose lives have been devastated by the disease.

They are quiet achievers and unsung heroes, giving generously of their time to provide a shining light for others in their darkest hour.

Prof Jeff Dunn AO,

CEO, Cancer Council.

Gympie Times

Topics:  jarrod bleijie letters to editor opinion rates rise

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

What follows the big tree at St Patrick's?

What follows the big tree at St Patrick's?

After icon felled in storm, Gympie looks to the future

Rates will increase and jobs will be under pressure: letter

Shadow Employment Minister Jarrod Bleijie has written a letter to the editor.

Letter writer suggests who to blame for any rate rises

Retirement a strange brew for Gloria Jean's owners

Gloria Jean's Coffees co-owner Gail Gipp serving up a storm in rush hour.

Gympie's Gloria Jean's owners are experience a frantic retirement.

Christmas: it's beautiful but expensive

Win $1000 to help your wallet through Christmas

Local Partners

There's plenty to get involved with in Gympie this week

Find out what's happening in and around Gympie today and tomorrow.

What follows the big tree at St Patrick's?

HEARTBROKEN: The iconic poinciana outside St Patrick's Church fell victim to last week's storm.

After icon felled in storm, Gympie looks to the future

Who's on Gympie Meals on Wheels duty this week?

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering another menu of nutritious meals next week.

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster

Seqwater warns of blue green algae threat

When blue green algae forces the closure of Borumba Dam, the local economy of Imbil is heavily impacted.

Lake Borumba visitors warned about potential blue green algae

What's on around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary Gympie

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying his partner of 32 years, Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Event promises a very Mary Christmas

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Faye Jefferson, Craig Skennerton, Bev Evans and Karyn Palmer from Red Cross Opp Shop at last year's event.

Mary St gears up for Christmas bonanza

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

Felicity Jones proud of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role

Felicity Jones feels it is "important" for a woman to head Rogue One

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

Ellen... we need your magic.

Family had to be helicoptered out after powerful quake

THE ULTIMATE WELLNESS RETREAT

13 Clyde Road, Wallu 4570

House 3 1 3 $480,000

Ever wanted to find that special place that nutures and centres you to your very core? In an increasingly busy world, imagine coming home to natural billabongs...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

1785 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary ... UNDER CONTRACT

20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary Valley region - create the perfect rural lifestyle with prepared house sites and power available. Views of...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $675,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

AT HOME IN THE MARY VALLEY

716 Kandanga Creek Road, Kandanga Creek 4570

House 4 1 2 $595,000

All the hard works done, this beautiful property of 12.01ha (almost 30 acres) has a huge well-appointed home, two sheds, large dam and fully fenced. The house is a...

PRIVACY + LOCATION = OPPORTUNITY

Canina 4570

House 4 1 4 Offers Over...

Nearly 40 acres with two road frontage, good pastures to suit horses or cattle. 3 dams in total, one is spring fed. Situated on the Tin Can Bay Road with good...

EASILY WORKED GRAZING COUNTRY

Curra 4570

Rural 3 2 1 $785,000

We are proud to present this exceptional grazing property only 21kms from Gympie to the market. 195.7acres (79.2ha) fully fenced into 10 paddocks all with water...

MARY VALLEY LIFESTYLE

351 Sterling Road, Kandanga 4570

Rural 4 2 3 $699,000

Come and witness what the valley has to offer. You may be wondering what it's like to live in the Mary Valley; this is your chance to enjoy the serenity everyone...

IMPRESSIVE VIEWS AND COUNTRY

Greens Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $210,000

Check out these stunning views form this impressive 8.2 acre (3.35ha) allotment. Rich ex-dairy country which is planted to improved pasture. Situated on a quiet...

STUNNING ACREAGE PROPERTY

67 Reid Road, Widgee 4570

House 3 2 5 $449,000

Spectacular views, immaculate breathtaking home, deep swimming hole in the crystal clear creek, large sheds and plenty of storage. The home consists of 3 large...

RETIREE&#39;S RETREAT

Neerdie 4570

House 2 2 3 $250,000

Total feeling of privacy on 2023m2 block with fertile, grow-anything soil. Established gardens, greenhouse and potting shed. Single carport and lock-up...

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!