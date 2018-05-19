Rates rise shows how out of touch the council is

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

FOR the Gympie Regional Council to put an increase on rates in today's climate just goes to show how out of touch they are business minded.

READ MORE: Council budget breaks Mayor's election promise

If you are running a business and doing a budget, you can't just factor in the fact that the bank will give you more money to meet your extra expenditure.

You cut spending to live within your income.

No "hairy fairy” ideas; do what is reasonable and live within your means. The ratepayers have to. Do they think the government is going to give pensioners some extra payment so that we can pay extra for rates to our council who have over-spent on projects not properly costed from the beginning?

Businesses can't just say, "Oh we'll have to put our prices up to pay for the extra rates”. What if people don't pay the extra prices?

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

Our council needs to learn to live within its means, just like wage earners, businesses, farmers (cattle , sheep, horticulture or vegetable growers). That applies to everyone, except as it appears to our council.

It is obvious we as ratepayers will be putting up with this for years to come, hopefully until at least the next election.

They have overspent on the Rattler, river walks, roundabouts, the top end of Mary Street, the aquatic centre etc.

They just spend spend spend.

Oh we'd all like a new car, we'd all like to get our house painted, have new clothes, cheaper petrol, cheaper electricity, but hey if we can't afford it, we don't buy it, and we will still live and get by.

If you haven't got the money you don't spend it, as simple as that.

Live on a fixed budget, just like pensioners, wage earners, businesses on a fixed income, farmers on fixed income including plenty who have to rebudget when droughts, floods and fires come, and also when commodity prices drop.

Not like the council who have a fixed income from ratepayers, that they can budget on and should not exceed that income.

Life in the business world and those on wages is not rosy. Haven't they read any articles on low wages growth? It has been happening for the last two years at least, we have had to reduce our budgets to live within those incomes.

Get off the merry go round and come to the real earth and live within your income, how great it must be to know you have a fixed guaranteed income.

Give the ratepayers a break. Our council say they want to attract more people, more businesses to Gympie, seems a strange way to go about it.

You just stop doing the hairy fairy ridiculous things, and look after the roads you have, collect the rubbish, supply water, maintain sewerage and give the ratepayers a go for a change.

Hope our councillors (or enough of them) will listen and live within their income, rates income.

Rod Matthews,

Gympie