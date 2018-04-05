RATES MASTERCLASS

Council staff are headed back to school today at an LGAQ hosted Rating Masterclass aimed to stop recnet invaldi rates history from repeating.

WITH their past five budget rates believed to have been incorrectly levied, Gympie Regional Council will be back in school today to learn about rates with the LGAQ.

Two staff members are confirmed to attend the Rating Masterclass which the peak body has developed in response to concerns councils did not conform with legislation in passing their rates.

The trouble was sparked when the Supreme Court found Fraser Coast Council had incorrectly issued their rates over the past three years.

A State Government desktop audit then found 25 other councils had levied their rates in the exact same manner, including Gympie Regional Council.

However, a council spokeswoman said that Gympie's rates appeared to have been invalid for longer than that.

"Upon review of recent budget adoption minutes, council considers that budget resolutions from the past five cial years have been inconsistent and may not necessarily meet their legal advisers King and Company's suggested format in all respects,” the council spokeswoman said.

"All budget documentation is currently being prepared to the suggested format and council will continue to consult its legal advisers to ensure it continues to meets LGAQ requirements.

"As a result of this independent legal advice, some minor wording alterations have been proposed.”

Legislation was introduced a fortnight ago to make all the affected council's rates retroactively valid, although it did not cover any special charges which were incorrectly levied.

The LGAQ's class aims to ensure history does not repeat and all councils' budget resolutions comply with Local Government Act requirements. It will be open to local government CFOs, CEOs, rating and revenue managers and in-house legal advisors.

In a March 5 public briefing into the problem, Mermaid Beach MP Ray Stevens noted CEOs were "the ones responsible for putting together the budgets for council approval”, and questioned what ongoing process the DLG would engage to ensure they knew their responsibilities.

This view as supported by the DLG's acting deputy director-general Bronwyn Blagoev, who noted that while mayors had to prepare and present the budget they did not work in isolation.

"It is very much the role of a CEO to assist the mayor and to guide the mayor through that process,” Ms Blagoev said.

"Often the CEO is the one who has the operational knowledge to assist the mayor in that process so it is very, very important.”

However, council has confirmed Gympie CEO Bernard Smith is not among those attending the masterclass. Subjects to be covered include the steps council should follow for making decisions around rates and levies, fundamentals of differential rates, revenue policy, and practitioners views.