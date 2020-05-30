Ratepayers slapped in the face by last council

The attitude towards finance of the past council, revealed in an damning report by CPA Australia, was a slap in the face to ratepayers who had to scratch the money for their rates together every six months.

The attitude towards finance of the past council, revealed in an damning report by CPA Australia, was a slap in the face to ratepayers who had to scratch the money for their rates together every six months.

I’VE read some brutal literature in my time.

Stephen King’s Misery. American Psycho. Let the Right One In.

This latest review of the council is fighting hard for a spot at the top of the list.

CPA’s report essentially treats the council as the ultimate pinata.

RELATED

It delivers blow after blow after blow to the point where one can’t help but re-enact the famous Simpsons’ “Stop! He’s already dead!” scene.

CPA Australia found the past council treated financial management as of “secondary importance”.

But the report reveals it’s not an unjustified beat down.

In a decade defined by the struggle to make ends meet, it’s galling to read an entity run entirely on the public purse viewed financial responsibility a “secondary importance”.

It’s not just the final nail in the coffin of the Smith-Curran regime; it’s encasing it in lead and throwing it in the ocean

It’s also a huge slap in the face to the region’s 24,000-odd ratepayers – one loud enough to be heard in Japan.

Seriously, these are people who scratched and saved only to finance a council who put “minimal effort” into the idea of value for money.

More than 90 per cent of the survey’s respondents said the council was not prepared to pull the plug on projects that lost sight of the benefits. Try that in the private sector and see what happens.

I dare you to try this in the private sector.

And, unless they enjoy getting legal threats, it’s not like residents could voice their displeasure by voting with their wallet. So they were forced to wait until the election.

We all know what happened next.

I would like to take the chance to applaud the new council for making the report public.

It could easily have slipped down the rabbit hole with Alice instead. It’s happened before.

This is ultimately the equivalent of getting a black eye from walking into a door.

But instead of trying to hide it behind sunglasses, it’s taken them off and accepted the shiner will be visible to the world for a while. But it’ll fade.

And hopefully next time, it’ll know to stand back from the door when it opens.