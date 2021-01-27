Ratepayers invited to ride the Rattler for free

The Mary Valley Rattler’s Australia Day community event was a chance to thank the frontline workers for their outstanding efforts over 2020.

The event was made possible with a grant from the National Australia Day Council.

Mary Valley Rattler general manager Mike Green said he was pleased to see so many families at the station enjoying the day on Tuesday.

“Local musicians and kids activities kept everyone entertained throughout the day,” he said. “We always enjoy being able to provide a vehicle to bring community together at the Rattler.”

The day got even better for the locals with the announcement of the Rattler Mates program being made available to locals.

“This is a membership-based program with lots of inclusions that can be used throughout the year at the café, in the shop and on the train,” said Mr Green.

“Whilst we appreciate all that the frontline workers have done for our community, we also appreciate the past year has been tough for everyone. We want to invite our locals to get on board and experience this piece of living history.”

The Rattler Mates program is available exclusively to Gympie residents and ratepayers.

The membership provides residents living in any of the Gympie rate-paying post codes with one complimentary train ride, along with 50% off for ongoing train rides and a range of other discounts until the end of December 2021.

“We have rolled out several local specials since commencement of operations. We are excited to offer our locals the opportunity to sign up now at no cost until February 28, 2021. This can be done either online or at the station. After this introductory period, the adult cost will be $129, and the child cost will be $69.

“Rattler Mates will receive a Rattler Mate ID card, a 10% discount off food and beverages from the popular Rusty Rails café at the historic Gympie Station, 10% off retail items in the gift shop and invitation to special events along with other exclusive offers.”

To register for Rattler Mates membership, for more information and terms and conditions head to www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au/rattlermates or call the Mary Valley Rattler on 07 5482 2750.