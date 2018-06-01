Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The relationship between Gympie LNP MP Tony Perrett and Mayor Mick Curran has deteriorated over the ballooning Rattler costs.
The relationship between Gympie LNP MP Tony Perrett and Mayor Mick Curran has deteriorated over the ballooning Rattler costs. CONTRIBUTED
News

Ratepayers increasingly horrified at ballooning costs

by Letter to the Editor
1st Jun 2018 1:26 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE RATTLER RAIL PROJECT

IT'S inarguable that ratepayers are increasingly horrified at the ballooning costs.

READ MORE: If the by-election had been for Mayor, Curran would be gone

The questions have moved on from:

the shonky way the Labor government funded the project after initially saying that the council had failed to make a business case.

PERRETT ON THE RATTLER: I won't be intimidated

how the initial public report was so wrong and inaccurate suggesting a laughably unattainable profit after 10 years, sighting nationally recognised iconic Australian railways (Puffing Billy and Cairns Silver Bullet), examples that have never made a profit in their long years of operation, exaggerating visitor numbers and saying publicly that the economic development levy (aka the Rattler tax) would only be spent on this project for two years.

The report was a classic, independently presented 150-page fudge job where the first question to the council was,"What would you like to see as an outcome?"

The Rattler's ballooning costs are increasingly horrifying Gympie region ratepayers, writes this letter writer.
The Rattler's ballooning costs are increasingly horrifying Gympie region ratepayers, writes this letter writer.

But, as I said we've moved on.

The only questions now are how do we stop these people spending our money...forever.

Stop them putting a weight around our little ratepayer necks and effectively stopping worthwhile projects in our region because this $20 million will eat all the money (plus ongoing operational losses).

Peter Todd,

Tin Can Bay

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Cost of new waste levy revealed

    premium_icon Cost of new waste levy revealed

    Environment THE Palaszczuk Government has announced the start date and cost of its planned waste levy in a bid to stop “unscrupulous” interstate dumpers.

    • 1st Jun 2018 2:00 PM
    REVEALED: 5 corner stores hit the Gympie region market

    premium_icon REVEALED: 5 corner stores hit the Gympie region market

    News Ever wanted to own an established business in Gympie?

    Get a garage sale bargain in Gympie this weekend

    Get a garage sale bargain in Gympie this weekend

    News Pick up a sweet deal at these three garage sales on in Gympie

    Solar Farm start date closes in as investors step up

    premium_icon Solar Farm start date closes in as investors step up

    News 'We are definitely committed to employing local people'

    Local Partners