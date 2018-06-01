Ratepayers increasingly horrified at ballooning costs

The relationship between Gympie LNP MP Tony Perrett and Mayor Mick Curran has deteriorated over the ballooning Rattler costs.

The relationship between Gympie LNP MP Tony Perrett and Mayor Mick Curran has deteriorated over the ballooning Rattler costs. CONTRIBUTED

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE RATTLER RAIL PROJECT

IT'S inarguable that ratepayers are increasingly horrified at the ballooning costs.

The questions have moved on from:

the shonky way the Labor government funded the project after initially saying that the council had failed to make a business case.

how the initial public report was so wrong and inaccurate suggesting a laughably unattainable profit after 10 years, sighting nationally recognised iconic Australian railways (Puffing Billy and Cairns Silver Bullet), examples that have never made a profit in their long years of operation, exaggerating visitor numbers and saying publicly that the economic development levy (aka the Rattler tax) would only be spent on this project for two years.

The report was a classic, independently presented 150-page fudge job where the first question to the council was,"What would you like to see as an outcome?"

The Rattler's ballooning costs are increasingly horrifying Gympie region ratepayers, writes this letter writer.

But, as I said we've moved on.

The only questions now are how do we stop these people spending our money...forever.

Stop them putting a weight around our little ratepayer necks and effectively stopping worthwhile projects in our region because this $20 million will eat all the money (plus ongoing operational losses).

Peter Todd,

Tin Can Bay