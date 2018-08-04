Ratepayers group to keep eye on how Gympie council stacks up

The Gympie ratepayers group will be keeping an eye on the decisions of councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.

The Gympie ratepayers group will be keeping an eye on the decisions of councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

HOW do councillors' decisions stack up?

This is the question the Gympie Region Residents and Ratepayers Association aims to get a handle on with the help of an anonymous online voting system.

GRRRA's John Kelly said the system was capable of containing an unlimited number of registered members and would "empower” the community through its surveys.

"The results of the polls and surveys are intended to provide feedback to the councillors as to community opinion on major council decision-making so that it is in the best interest of the Gympie regional community,” Mr Kelly said.

"GRRRA intends to keep a scorecard on current councillors' decisions, recording whether they are in line with the community poll results.”

The inaugural agm of the Gympie Region Residents and Ratepayers Assoc was held on 23 june 1918. Attended by approx 60 members the following committee was lected. L to R president Wayne Smith, treasurer Ross Caulfield, committee members Jacqui Trinne, Deborah Cleary and Bevan Smithers, secretary Tim Jerome, committee members Judy Ernst and John Kelly. Absent is committee member Rowland Maertens. In the fortnight since the AGM the membership base has grown to over 250 members. For further information on GRRRA visit www.GRRRA.org.au

Ratepayers interested in taking part in the surveys can do so on the GRRRA website.

Two free polls are running on the page this month: Do you agree with the proposed $3million upper Mary St beautification and what is your opinion on the beautification of upper Mary St?

READ MORE

"A GRRRA representative has delivered a flyer to 95per cent of Mary St businesses from Monkland to Channon streets for registration and comment,” Mr Kelly said.

"GRRRA is now in the process of providing council with the results of the previous July poll questions in regard to the Rattler.”

The GRRRA formed in May as a response to concern among some ratepayers over the direction of the council.

Founding member Ross Cualfield said the goal was "to promote open, transparent, ethical and responsible decision-making and management” by the council.