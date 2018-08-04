Ratepayers group to keep eye on how Gympie council stacks up
HOW do councillors' decisions stack up?
This is the question the Gympie Region Residents and Ratepayers Association aims to get a handle on with the help of an anonymous online voting system.
GRRRA's John Kelly said the system was capable of containing an unlimited number of registered members and would "empower” the community through its surveys.
"The results of the polls and surveys are intended to provide feedback to the councillors as to community opinion on major council decision-making so that it is in the best interest of the Gympie regional community,” Mr Kelly said.
"GRRRA intends to keep a scorecard on current councillors' decisions, recording whether they are in line with the community poll results.”
Ratepayers interested in taking part in the surveys can do so on the GRRRA website.
Two free polls are running on the page this month: Do you agree with the proposed $3million upper Mary St beautification and what is your opinion on the beautification of upper Mary St?
READ MORE
- Ratepayer group demand full and independent Rattler review
- 100-strong Gympie ratepayer group promises anonymity
- PEOPLE'S VOICE: New group wants council to listen to you
"A GRRRA representative has delivered a flyer to 95per cent of Mary St businesses from Monkland to Channon streets for registration and comment,” Mr Kelly said.
"GRRRA is now in the process of providing council with the results of the previous July poll questions in regard to the Rattler.”
The GRRRA formed in May as a response to concern among some ratepayers over the direction of the council.
Founding member Ross Cualfield said the goal was "to promote open, transparent, ethical and responsible decision-making and management” by the council.