Ratepayers are getting less for more: letter

Jan Watt and Tom Marshall with their petitions to change the Mary Valley dump hours.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Waste management comparisons

RESIDENTS wishing to see the research that was attached to this email to all councillors may contact me by email.

Dear Mayor and Councillors,

Please find attached some information I have been able to source from neighbouring regional councils in relation to waste management levies and additional services and charges provided.

I apologise if there are any significant errors however, I have done my best to obtain and collate the most accurate information I could.

It is my view from this research that Gympie Regional Council has acted with haste and is failing its constituents with excessive fees and limited access to waste facilities and alternative options, in comparison with other councils.

My largest concern is that while researching this information I also found that the general rate charged in Gympie is in the top percentile and yet the services provided by other councils far exceed those offered by GRC charging a much lower general rate.

I would like to see council make effective immediately an increase in weekend operating hours at all possible facilities.

Bonnick Rd hours are simply a joke for the region's major facility and they are less than every other major facility I reviewed.

If charges remain unchanged then the inclusion of free dumping vouchers to residents that present ID must be considered.

A further alternative could be the option of residents to pay for an additional bin service, either general waste or recycling, or both.

My only concern with this would be people filling bins with incorrect waste and that it could add significant strain to the contractors abilities to deliver a service, ultimately resulting in further costs to the ratepayer.

Kerbside clean-ups may be a better option. You guys were elected to think. Show your constituents you can.

My genuine concern and reason for this research is that the current regime as introduced, will result in illegal dumping or people having burns on their own properties.

That's the reality of this ill-thought-out situation. And it honestly demonstrates an incompetent council that continues to fail to consult with residents.

How hard would a survey at the various facilities have been to gauge consumer use and expectations? The message I get is that the majority of councillors do not care.

I will be doing my best to ensure Gympie Regional Council ratepayers are aware of this data and may further investigate themselves.

I have included all councillors and the mayor in this discussion as it would be hoped you may all have a collaborative think tank and provide us the ratepayers more realistic options.

I encourage you all to particularly look at Logan, Brisbane, Noosa and the Gold Coast for options that may be adopted.

I see no need for myself to be contacted as this is a council matter, however I provide my email below if required.

Ashley Little,

Gympie

ashlittle74@bigpond.com

Statement disputed

THE Tin Can Bay Men's Shed would like to add some clarification to the article of September 28, 2017.

The site was prepared by the concreter and inspected by the council building surveyor and was passed (as well as) all relevant allotment boundaries and other building or structures, distances from easements and local government infrastructure.

The concreter was given the okay to pour.

The tree causes obstruction to the entry to the shed via the roller door, which is where the disability access is to be constructed.

As per the terms of the grant from the Federal Government, invitations will be sent inviting Senator Nash and others from the Federal Government and the State Premier Palaszczuk.

Brian Lindfield,

Tin Can Bay Men's Shed president

Tip charge prediction

THE council states that our free tips have been "partially funded by a Waste Management Operations Charge”.

Obviously this charge was made to people who previously did not get a waste collection service.

If these people are now going to get a service, then obviously there will no longer be money coming in to this account.

The funds needed to maintain the local waste facilities has to come from somewhere.

The council wants to ensure that:

The cost of waste management is fair by charging only those who use the tips;

The council meets "environmental and safety regulations”.

Let me make a prediction: The number of people using the tips will fall and the amount of rubbish littering the countryside will increase.

All sorts of waste previously taken to the tip will end up in rubbish bins (eg old paint cans, waste oil). So much for meeting environmental regulations.

I certainly hope that the council has not calculated the user-pay charges based on current numbers of people using the tips because I think they will find that the numbers will drop. This will probably lead to increasing fees which will probably lead to a further drop in usage.

The environment and safety at tips should be of concern to the whole community not just the people who from time to time use those facilities. What I don't understand is that, as this is obviously part of a council's responsibility, why isn't the cost funded out of general rates?

David Neilsen,

Cooloola Cove