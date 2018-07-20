Ratepayer group demand full and independent Rattler review

LETTER TO EDITOR

Ratepayer group demands full independent audit of Rattler

RESULTS in the GRRRA July free voter polls are giving a clear indication that the community supports an audit into the expenses of the troubled Ratter project to-date and future funding, including the maintenance and/or replacement of Deep Creek Bridge.

READ MORE: 11,000 work hours later, the Rattler hits a major milestone

A $65 Economic Development levy was forced on ratepayers in September, 2016 for a two year period to provide Rattler funding for the 3.8 million that Mayor Curran said would be the total ratepayer contribution.

Mary Valley Rattler Station Rochelle Vandermaal

With the Rattler blowout the ratepayer contribution is now around $10 million. How is the council going to fund this cost?

If we work on Gympie Regional Council previous calculations it is either going to take six years at $65 or GRC increase the levy to $138 for the next two years.

Rattler bridges: Gilldora. Tom Daunt

But these figures are based on the tip of the iceberg figures that Mayor Curran/CEO are releasing. We will never know the real figure until there is a full independent audit.

The GRRRA team - Gympie Region Residents and Ratepayers Association - will be at Tin Can Bay Markets tomorrow (Saturday July 21) and Southside Markets this Sunday July 22.

Clear sheeting on the rattler's roof. Tom Daunt

Come along and tell us your ideas on how GRRRA8 (Great) Gympie could be and get involved in the polls and surveys via the website www.grrra.org.au or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/gympie.

TIM JEROME,

GRRRA SECRETARY