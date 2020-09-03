RATE YOUR MP: Your chance to rate Tony Perrett’s performance

Tony Perrett has been Gympie’s MP since 2015. With the October election looking, The Gympie Times wants to hear how you rate his performance.

IN less than two months Gympie (and the rest of Queensland) will once more head to the polls, this time to have its say at the State level.

For the past five years MP Tony Perrett has occupied the Gympie seat, first claiming it in 2015 and then winning re-election in 2017.

Now The Gympie Times wants to know how you feel about the job Mr Perrett has done.

Mr Perrett, who has been saddled in opposition for his entire tenure and was named the opposition's spokesman for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Forestry, has campaigned on multiple issues for the region.

The frustrating fight to allow USC to use an empty TAFE building at the Gympie campus was a central focus of Mr Perrett.

The drought has been at the head of the list riding the State Government until a declaration was made for the Gympie region - allowing victims of the drought to access support - albeit much later than many in the community wanted.

His position has also led to him butting heads with State Minister Mark Furner over agriculture, fishing and guns, calling for his resignation several times and prompting Mr Furner to refer to him as "Sgt Schultz" in some press statements.

Mr Perrett has also taken aim at the State Government over the long-awaited upgrades to the Bruce Highway north of Gympie; a $17.75 million repair that began falling apart almost as soon as it was completed. That fight continues.

The empty TAFE building next to Gympie's USC campus was another key issue - and while Mr Perrett's goal of allowing the university to use the building was eventually achieved, it must be noted the breakthrough did not occur until Gympie Regional Council agreed to throw $100,000 at the problem.

Mr Perrett was consequently snubbed when the big announcement was made.

The drought, and its effects on areas like Tansey, has been high on Mr Perrett’s radar and the source of many of his clashes with the State Government.

Subcontractor protections were another priority following the collapse of several builders, including the Gympie, Noosa and Sunshine Coast council-preferred Ri-Con Construction.

Mr Perrett called for a Royal Commission into the industry as his party backed the ALP's latest reforms.

He has also gone in to bat for delays with Weapons Licensing, arguing that farmers were being unfairly be long delays in licence processing and criticising the State for hiding behind the coronavirus pandemic in excusing the wait.

The Gympie MP has stepped on the odd landmine, too.

In October last year he was one of 10 LNP MPs who charged taxpayers $23,000 in total for a trip to Sydney for a party gathering to talk about representing the regions.

A spokesman for Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington defended the trip saying several policy areas affecting regional Queenslanders were discussed.

It was the second time Mr Perrett has been part of an interstate LNP gathering at taxpayers' expense, following a controversial trip to Western Australia's southern wine district in 2017 that cost more than $45,000.