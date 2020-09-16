RATE YOUR MP: Early results show Perrett in the hot seat

The early public opinion results are in, and they show there's some work to do for Gympie MP Tony Perrett to win over his electorate.

The early public opinion results are in, and they show there's some work to do for Gympie MP Tony Perrett to win over his electorate.

THE early results are in, and they show incumbent Gympie LNP MP Tony Perrett has plenty of work to do to win back the support of his electorate.

Earlier this month The Gympie Times put a question to all readers: How do you feel about the job Mr Perrett has done since first claiming the Gympie seat in 2015?

READ MORE

The early public opinion results are in, and they show there's some work to do for Gympie MP Tony Perrett to win over his electorate and secure his reelection next month when the state votes.

Indications to this point are not particularly flattering for Mr Perrett, with 52 per cent of voters who have contributed to the online poll so far marking his job performance as “Lacking”.

That mark was more popular than the combined score of 36 per cent for “Great” (21 per cent), “Good” (13 per cent) or “Passable” (2 per cent).

A further 10 per cent opined that the jury was out on Mr Perrett’s tenure as state member for the Gold City so far.

Tony Perrett

Since winning re-election in 2017, Mr Perrett has campaigned on multiple issues in the region including drought, long-awaited Bruce Highway upgrades, gun licence delays and the empty TAFE building next to Gympie’s USC campus.

He has also drawn criticism for two interstate LNP trips coming at the taxpayer’s expense.

Last month he came under fire for not declaring his stance on the Voluntary Assisted Dying debate ahead of the state election on October 31.

So far Lauren Granger-Brown (Greens), Michael Blaxland (Pauline Hanson’s One Nation) and Tim Jerome (independent) have declared they will run against Mr Perrett at the election.

What do you make of Mr Perrett’s tenure so far? Let us know in the comments below and vote in our poll. The poll closes tomorrow at midnight.