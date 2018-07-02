Rate rise hurts struggling pensioners most: angry ratepayer

COUNCILLOR Curran, after reading The Gympie Times on Thursday I felt so angry that you and some of the councillors don't seem to see a problem in in the way your so-called budget affects so many low in come families in the Gympie Region.

LETTER: Is this the worst Gympie council in history?

The rates are higher here than on the Sunshine Coast in Coolum - this is from a property owner in both areas.

READ MORE: Cr Hilary Smerdon defends his right to vote the way he wants

In my opinion you have your head too far in the clouds with your pipe dreams for Gympie.

Where were you when the Rattler was prepared and didn't make a profit and was shut down last time? We all know you have used all the reserve funds from previous rates. Most of this was money to repair and improve infrastructure.

We are told to save on water, recycle rubbish - which everyone attempts to do - then you reward us by putting up the cost of the item that we saved or charge more for less.

Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

If the aged pensioners keep getting these ridiculous rate rises they wont even be able to play a game of bowls and that means bowls clubs will close and that will mean free meals gone for visitors.

It may come as a shock to you that the ratepayers only have this expense to council but from our meagre pension we have power, insurance, registrations, medical - some more than others - even house payments, children and on top of that our land value has dropped while the base rate is increased.

I also read comments from the public about the rate rise and some said its okay, some didn't. Why not ask ratepayers that don't live in Gympie (where all the money is being used up) what their opinion is.

My opinion? Worst council leader ever. J. A. Patzwald,

Cooloola Coast