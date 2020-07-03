Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dugongs were spotted by those on board the Blue Dolphin Marine Tours vessel on Thursday.
Dugongs were spotted by those on board the Blue Dolphin Marine Tours vessel on Thursday.
News

RARE SIGHT: Whole families of elusive sea creatures spotted

Carlie Walker
3rd Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PASSING boaties would be forgiven for thinking they'd spotted a group of mermaids off Hervey Bay.

A herd of six to eight dugongs was spotted on Thursday by the crew and guests on board Blue Dolphin Marine Tours.

Stunning footage of the encounter was captured by those on board.

Owner Peter Lynch said it was special to see so many dugongs together at once.

He said dolphins and whales were easier to spot, but dugongs were more challenging.

"We absolutely know they live here but they are harder to find," he said.

The graceful marine mammals are thought to be the inspiration behind seafaring tales of mermaids.

The calm and clear waters had made the animals, sometimes called sea cows, easier to spot, Mr Lynch said.

"We saw another couple today," he said.

"If the weather is good tomorrow, we'll look again.

"We just don't get them as often."

dugong fcbusiness fraser coast hervey bay whale watching
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gun Gympie Giant earns recall for Hawthorn clash

        premium_icon Gun Gympie Giant earns recall for Hawthorn clash

        News 30-year-old named in GWS squad after last year’s Grand Final disappointment.

        Driver caught going 100km/h in Gympie highway roadworks

        premium_icon Driver caught going 100km/h in Gympie highway roadworks

        News Police have been left shocked by the number of speeders caught in that zone.

        Man seriously injured in surf at popular beach

        premium_icon Man seriously injured in surf at popular beach

        Breaking Man taken to hospital in rescue helicopter after beach incident

        Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        premium_icon Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        News Two powerhouse Victorian AFL teams headed for Noosa