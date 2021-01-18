Shipwreck buried for decades exposed off Fraser Island

The SS Marloo is now visible off the coast of Fraser Island for the first time in almost 30 years.

The SS Marloo is now visible off the coast of Fraser Island for the first time in almost 30 years.

The rare sight of an historic buried shipwreck can currently be seen off the coast of Fraser Island.

The SS Marloo was built in England in 1891.

It is believed to be the first time in almost 30 years the wreck has been visible.

In September 1914, SS Marloo was steaming from Mackay to Brisbane when she hit a submerged object on Sandy Cape Shoal off Fraser Island.

The crew and all 38 passengers were rescued.

A subsequent inquiry found the ship's captain was at fault for not exercising sufficient care and attention in navigation in an area of known dangers.

The wreck of the SS Marloo is located about four kilometres northwest of Waddy Point on Fraser Island in about 8 to 9 metres of water.

The remains are located below the surface and are sometimes exposed due to tidal events and erosion.

The remains were last known to be visible in October, 2002.

That was until photographs taken from the air this week from a light plane revealed the wreck was again visible.

Gayle Kee posted the photos on social media this week after taking a flight over the island, revealing the stunning sight of the remainder of the shipwreck.

Gayle Kee and her partner Trevor John in their light plane.

There are several shipwrecks off the coast of Fraser Island and one on the island.

The SS Maheno is the most famous of Fraser Island's wrecks and has become a landmark attraction.

Built in 1905, the SS Maheno was one of the first turbine-driven steamers.

The Maheno was shipwrecked in 1935 after a cyclonic storm.

Other shipwrecks near the island include The Seabelle, The Stirling Castle and The Panama.