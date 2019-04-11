Menu
The rare number plate is going to auction this month.
Motoring

Rare Queensland plate worth more than most cars

Grant Edwards
by
11th Apr 2019 3:13 PM

THIS piece of tin is worth more than many new cars currently sitting in showrooms.

Number plate 'Q44' will go under the hammer this month and bidders have already pushed the price-tag up to $46,000.

For the same money you could buy two Toyota Corolla sedans or a high-end Mazda CX-5.

Among Queensland's first statewide number plates, the 'Q' plates were issued until embossed plates were released in 1955 with a three-letter, three-number format. During 1955 a diamond separator was introduced.

Gold Coast-based Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers will drop the hammer on the plate on April 27 at 7pm. Automotive enthusiasts can lodge bids online, via the phone or in person at Carrara auction facility.

There are also other unique number plates up for grabs, including 'DROPD', 'BMW 4ME', 'OOH AMG', '5L', '2 ROAR', 'PERFCT', 'GL63, and 'GUNS'.

Low digit number plates have been in demand for southern buyers.

During 2017, the New South Wales number plate '4' sold for $2.45 million at auction.

Click here to see the auction website.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

