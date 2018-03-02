Rare lapses and computer error lead to court

THREE "good drivers" appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan remarked on the generally good history of each of the three before fining them for the breaches which brought them before the court.

Blood alcohol readings leas than one drink over the limit brought Stefan Ostrycharz, 78, of Kybong and Brett Peter Green, 38, of Kandanga to court, where each pleaded guilty to charges against them.

Ostrycharz and Green were each fined $250 and disqualified for one month, Ostrycharz for driving in Brisbane Rd on Australia Day with a reading of .063 per cent and Green for driving in Main St, Kandanga, on February 2 with a reading of .064 per cent.

Mr Callaghan remarked on Ostrycharz's low reading and only five items listed on his record in the past "12 or 13 years."

Green also had a low reading and had previously breached the law with a one-point speeding offence 15 years ago.

And Glenwood woman Tailor Louise Kate Wood, 24, was fined $150 with no conviction recorded, plus $118.80 costs after telling the court she had tried to pay her $252 speeding ticket fine on the State Penalties Enforcement Registry website but it had rejected her attempts to pay.

She pleaded guilty to the August 28 offence.