Rare double sighting of near-extinct species near Gympie

An almost extinct species of bird, the regent honeyeater, has been spotted three times in Queensland in the past three weeks, including once at Tin Can Bay and once at Rainbow Beach.

An almost extinct species of bird, the regent honeyeater, has been spotted three times in Queensland in the past three weeks, including once at Tin Can Bay and once at Rainbow Beach. Contributed

ONE of Australia's rarest birds, the regent honeyeater, has been spotted at Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach in recent weeks.

The ABC has today reported that urban development and drought have destroyed the habitat of the critically-endangered bird and its population is believed to be as low as 400 in the wild across Australia.

Regent honeyeater has been spotted three times in Queensland in the past three weeks, including once at Tin Can Bay and once at Rainbow Beach. Contributed

It says the bird is extinct in South Australia and western Victoria, but is found in woodlands west of the Great Dividing Range.

Regent honeyeater has been spotted three times in Queensland in the past three weeks, including once at Tin Can Bay and once at Rainbow Beach.

Three sightings near the Queensland coast have the Australian birdwatching community excited but concerned.

The bird was spotted in Brisbane's west, at Wes Mitchell Park in Tin Can Bay and at Rainbow Beach.

The regent honeyeater has not been seen that far north in more than half a century.

Birdwatcher Campbell Paine made the Tin Can Bay discovery by accident.

"I just happened to be up there for work and I think this bird was about 50 to 60 metres away and I just snapped two shots, not knowing what it was," he told the ABC.

Regent honeyeater has been spotted three times in Queensland in the past three weeks, including once at Tin Can Bay and once at Rainbow Beach. M Sheperd/OEH

"I was on the brink of deleting the pictures but decided to run them through a bird identification app and then things got exciting.

"I'm only starting to really understanding how significant the sighting is and how excited people are."

A Senate Committee is seeking submissions ahead of an inquiry into the crisis faced by nearly 500 threatened species, including 200 native birds which could soon be extinct.