Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cairns Property Crime Squad have found a Muhammad Ali boxing glove apparently worth about $8000. Senior Constable Andrew Greenwood from the Cairns Property Crime Unit with the glove. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
The Cairns Property Crime Squad have found a Muhammad Ali boxing glove apparently worth about $8000. Senior Constable Andrew Greenwood from the Cairns Property Crime Unit with the glove. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
News

Rare boxing glove found 700km away from home

by Grace Mason
9th Jan 2020 6:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RARE piece of sports memorabilia allegedly stolen during a break-in will be returned to its owner after a chance find by an eagle-eyed cop.

The boxing glove, signed by The Greatest himself, Muhammad Ali, was allegedly snatched by a teenage boy from the office of a Mackay mining business.

Cairns property crime squad Senior Constable Andrew Greenwood said the glove, worth around $8000, had been in a glass display case and the alleged offender had smashed his way inside before stealing it late last year.

"It's quite rare and quite valuable," he said. "Once the court matters are finalised we'll be able to send it (back to him).

"It's undamaged."

Sen-Constable Greenwood said officers had attended a Woree residence yesterday searching for a 14-year-old boy in relation to other offences.

He said he was not at the house, but officers spotted the glove sitting on a shelf inside and seized it.

Checks on their system showed it had made its way more than 700km north to Cairns.

It is understood the boy had already been charged with the break and enter linked to the glove.

More Stories

Show More
boxing glove editors picks find

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New face steps up for run at Gympie council

        premium_icon New face steps up for run at Gympie council

        News FORMER Tin Can Bay teacher and community volunteer Phil Feldman has announced his run for Division 1 in the March Gympie Regional Council election.

        Gympie council election has one less contender

        premium_icon Gympie council election has one less contender

        News One of the candidates for the next election has withdrawn from the race.

        40 years of Gympie’s ‘Grady bunch’

        premium_icon 40 years of Gympie’s ‘Grady bunch’

        News GYMPIE business icons Tom and Lyn Grady will celebrate 40 years in business on...

        REVEALED: Gympie’s animal neglect, cruelty hot spots

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie’s animal neglect, cruelty hot spots

        News The region’s troubling truth of animal mistreatment has been revealed, with...