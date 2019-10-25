Menu
Offbeat

Black beauty! Rare bird sighting is worth tweeting about

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
25th Oct 2019 4:25 PM
A FEW days ago, Mount Morgan man Clint Lennox wandered outside onto his front veranda where he spotted an extremely rare black Kookaburra which came into sight.

More kookaburras landed next to him and started to laugh all together. He must have befriended them as he has since turned up a few more times.

"He looks young, I think he's a baby fresh out of the nest which is why we haven't seen him before," he said.

And if you didn't think he was cute enough, Clint decided to call the little guy "Lord Vader" due to his dark appearance.

Luckily, there's no ostracising going on among the tall gum trees, and the little fella seems to have settled in to the environment quite nicely.

But his presence poses the question: what made him turn up all of a sudden?

Well, an expert told Clint that birds are currently looking for more populated areas in search of water due to the recent dry spell.

Clint wanted to let people know the little black kookaburra could be hanging around the Mount Morgan area if anyone was interested to take a glimpse.

Meanwhile, local bird expert Keith Ireland shed some light on the rare species.

Some time back, a lady had asked him if he'd spotted one before she announced there had been one in her yard every afternoon (along with two Blue Winged Kookaburras).

"When I arrived, the two Blue Winged Kookaburras were on the feeding station in her yard but not the black coloured bird … I looked around and searched through the trees opposite where I was, which backed on to some open ground.

"There he was on a low open branch which made a much better location than being on the feeder like the other two."

After researching this rare breed, Keith discovered there had only been 10 registered sightings of this bird.

"The black coloured feathers happen because of too much of the pigment 'melanin' in its system."

birds and wildlife kookaburra rare sighting
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

