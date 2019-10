Keith Aggett from Kyogle was taken with this bubble-blowing monkey toy at the Antique Collectables Fair at the Gympie Pavilion on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Keith Aggett from Kyogle was taken with this bubble-blowing monkey toy at the Antique Collectables Fair at the Gympie Pavilion on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Donna Jones

THERE were bargains galore and curious finds left, right and centre at the Gympie Pavilion this weekend with the Antique Collectables Fair.

Yesterday the hall was jam-packed with people looking to purchase their own pieces of history or to have their treasures appraised and while the pace today was a little more leisurely, those that were there came from all over to be a part of the event.