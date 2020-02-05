Menu
Rapper to MC Gympie BMX event

Rebecca Singh
5th Feb 2020 4:13 PM
Gympie-bred rapper T-Dub, aka Tony Woodrow, was hit close to home when the Cooloola BMX club was vandalised last month and has organised a fundraiser for this Sunday.

There was more than $10,000 worth of damage done to the club with a stolen piece of equipment plus damaged windows and doors.

“I was horrified with what happened and I just want to be able to use my influence as a public figure to let the children know that this behaviour is not cool,” he said.

“When I heard the club was vandalised it hit close to home and I wanted to do what I could to help and get the club back on their feet.

“I lived up the road from the Gympie BMX track when I was a teen, it was our local hangout and we had full access to the track on the condition we respected the track. It kept us busy and it was a cool place to chill out with friends.”

T-Dub contacted Cooloola BMX vice-president Richard Plukaard and the idea for the fundraiser was started.

“I contacted businesses in Gympie to help with the prizes for the raffle and I had a 100 per cent strike rate,” he said.

“They were all willing to help out in some way.”

The fundraiser will be held at the BMX track, Byron St, Gympie, Sunday, February 9. There will be a jumping castle, games, petting zoo, ice-cream van, lucky dips, raffles and sausage sizzle.

The event will run from 2pm to 6pm.

