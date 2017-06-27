24°
Rapist needs psychological treatment, court hears

John Weekes
| 27th Jun 2017 6:05 AM
The Gympie man jailed for offences in the late 1990s was back in court at Brisbane this week.
A HEARING in October is expected to help a judge decide what kind of psychological treatment a Gympie rapist requires before his possible release.

Nigel Patrick Robinson was released from indefinite detention to a supervision under the Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act two years ago

He allegedly breached that supervision order which means he must be assessed before any further possible release.

During a mention on Monday, Brisbane Supreme Court heard a brief discussion about what kind of treatment Robinson needed - individual or group therapy.

One doctor had recommended group therapy.

The court heard therapy would be beneficial for both Robinson and the wider community before his release.

Justice Debra Mullins said Robinson had some "problematic compliance” with supervision orders.

Earlier this year, the supreme court heard Robinson rode his bicycle past a woman on a south-western Brisbane street and yelled "Hello beautiful” at her.

The alleged victim told the court Robinson returned to the house after 1pm and knocked on the door several times.

She said she peered through a window and recognised Robinson as the man who yelled at her earlier.

The incident was in November and Robinson appeared in Brisbane Supreme court in May where Justice David Thomas remanded him in custody.

Justice Thomas ordered Robinson to undergo psychiatric assessment.

Robinson, in his late 30s, was released from jail nearly two years ago on 38 strict conditions including that he not deviate from set schedules without approval.

He was also told to wear a GPS tracking ankle bracelet.

Robinson was previously imprisoned indefinitely for the 1997 attacks on two women and a nine-year-old girl.

A half-day hearing for Robinson is expected to be held in October.

Justice Mullins said the case had "not been adjourned through any fault of Mr Robinson”.

- NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  gympie nigel patrick robinson rape

