Rapid COVID testing available at Gympie Hospital

A Gympie Hospital spokesman has commended the people of Gympie region for doing their part to keep the community safe from COVID-19, applauding the thousands who have already fronted up to be tested.

"Almost 4000 COVID-19 swabs have been taken at Gympie Hospital, and analysed at Sunshine Coast University Hospital's laboratory," the spokesman said.

CLICK HERE: A teenager has been airlifted in a critical condition following a tractor accident north of Gympie

"As at 6am 14 January 2021, 107,279 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service region."

Young drunk driver found asleep at wheel in middle of Mary Valley Highway

Queensland currently has 27 active cases of coronavirus, with four new cases diagnosed in the past 24 hours. The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health District, which Gympie is part of, has four active cases.

The SCHHD is one of multiple Queensland Health Districts to acquire the rapid COVID testing machines known as "Panthers".

The $275,000 Hologic Panther Fusion machine can diagnose COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory conditions in about three hours.

The Gympie Hospital has applauded the 4000 Gympie region residents who have been tested for COVID-19. Picture: Brendan Radke

Health Minister Steven Miles said at the time the "Panthers" were just like their namesake - fast and intelligent.

"This new equipment will mean tests will no longer need to be sent to Brisbane from those areas and will dramatically improve turnaround times for a range of important tests, including... COVID-19.

"Queensland's laboratory testing is among the best in the world, and we're continuing to lead the way," Mr Miles said.

"Our capacity extends across the state, with testing hubs topping and tailing Queensland.

When operating at full capacity the Panther is capable of testing about 750 samples a day.