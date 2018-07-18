Rape, child porn, drugs and jail for drinking at home

STRANGE DOINGS: Drug pipes were the straight part of the story in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Remand for rape and child porn accused

A GYMPIE man facing two charges of rape and one of possessing child pornography, was remanded in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The man, 33, cannot be named for legal reasons at this stage.

He faces allegations of committing rape twice on March 30 and possessing child pornography the next day, in addition to charges of possessing explosives, breaching bail, possessing drug utensils and drugs and permitting use of a place for an offence between January 1 and 4. He is due to appear in the Gympie court again on October 22.

Jail for drinks, even at home

DRINKS at home earned a Mackay man jail time when he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to breaching a bail condition.

Stuart Lee Webb, 38, pleaded guilty to breaching a no-alcohol condition on October 29 last year and was jailed, concurrent with a sentence he is serving for grievous bodily harm.

Bail breach fail

CARRYING a glass meth pipe in his pocket may not have been the smartest move for a young Brisbane man who appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, especially as he was wanted for breaching bail and a probation reporting condition.

The court was told on Monday that police had apprehended Lota man, Nathan Mark Dunn, 36, at 8.35pm on March 13 and found a glass pipe which he admitted using for smoking amphetamine.

Released on bail he then failed to appear in court the next day.

Police found him this month in a car, still unlawfully at large and not complying with his probation.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Dunn his bail and probation breaches indicated disrespect for the courts.

"You simply do not comply in any meaningful sense with orders of the court,” Mr Callaghan told him.

Sentencing Dunn to one month in jail, Mr Callaghan said Dunn's court order breaches and unpaid fines left little alternative.

Blowtorch penalty

A HOMELESS Gympie man who stole a blowtorch from a Gympie auto shop has been given suspended jail after Gympie Magistrates Court was told he was an involuntary schizophrenia patient and an ice user.

Lyle Mark McFaul pleaded guilty to stealing the blowtorch and a bas bottle from the store.

The store manager chased him across the store's car park and police were able to identify him from CCTV.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan also ordered McFaul to pay $64.94 restitution.

Relapse drug fine

A MONKLAND man had been "pretty clean” for 15 years, but a drug relapse cost him $500, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court.

John David Yelaska, 41, pleaded guilty to possessing used needles which he had not disposed of properly and two drug pipes on May 5.

He told magistrate Chris Callaghan: "I've had a bit of a relapse but I've got my home back and young ones. I doubt you'll be seeing too much of me here.”

Mr Callaghan fined him $500.