Rant about slow drivers on Tin Can Bay Rd divides internet

Traffic on the Tin Can Bay Road. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

A social media “rant” about slow drivers on Tin Can Bay Road has divided the internet locally.

The social media post in What’s Going On, Cooloola Cove, Tin Can Bay, Gympie, stated:

“Every time on my way to Gympie people doing 70 80 kms for no reason I‘m believing these people want to control your driving as i have come across 3 cars numerous times.

“These fools will speed up when you go to over take!!! I will run you off the road if you put me in the situation were you put my life in danger!!!

“I‘m so over the older person’s driving on the tin can bay road these fools know who I am talking about hand your license in!!!!!!!”

Deserted road entering Tin Can Bay

Some people agreed that slow drivers were a menace, while others suggested speeding drivers who tailgated were an even bigger danger. Others said creating more overtaking lanes on Tin Can Bay Road would be the best solution.

When we put the question to Gympie Times followers, they too were divided.

Some suggested the speed limit needed to be reduced at certain points along the way but others were all too familiar with the situation of getting stuck behind a slow driver who seems to speed up on a straight stretch of road where overtaking would be possible.

Again, more overtaking lanes were suggested as the best solution to the problem, though one reader also offered a roundabout as an option.

Most comments did not want to see the speed limit on Tin Can Bay lowered.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has been contacted to see if there are any plans to make any changes along Tin Can Bay Road.

The road recently was improved with a $15 million new bridge over Coondoo Creek to replace the 60-year-old timber bridge which was subject to frequent flooding.