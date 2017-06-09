RANKED: The worst-behaved schools in Gympie

Data about which local schools are the best (or worst behaved) have been revealed.

DATA compiled across from across the region shows which schools appear to have the biggest problem with student behaviour in 2016.

State schools are required to submit data regarding disciplinary absences year-to-year for their School Annual Report.

The list includes short suspensions (between 1-10 days) , long suspensions (11-20 days), exclusion or even cancellation of enrolment.

Of all the schools in the Gympie Region, Tin Can Bay State School (A P-10 school/Clas size of 360 students) fared the worst, with 7 long suspensions and 83 short suspensions in 2016.

Closer to Gympie, Gympie West State School had 22 short suspensions (Class size: 23), while Gympie Central State School (Class size: 247) had 14 short suspensions.

Of Gympie's two largest state high schools, Gympie State High (1105 students) had 152 short suspensions, four long suspensions, four exclusions and 13 cancellations.

Meanwhile, James Nash had 91 short suspensions, three long suspensions, two exclusions and a cancellation of enrolment.

The full list of available data can be found below - or make use of the interactive map to scroll around.

Please note: Not every primary or high school is reflected here - private institutions and schools with no available disciplinary data have been omitted.

Gympie Primary Schools (Including P10 schools):

Chatsworth State School - Short Suspensions (6)

Glenwood State School - Short Suspensions (13)

Gunalda State School - Short Suspensions (6)

Gundiah State School - Short Suspensions (1)

Gympie Central State School - Short Suspensions (14)

Gympie East State School - Short Suspensions (7)

Gympie South State School - Short Suspensions (13)

Gympie Special School - Short Suspensions (1)

Gympie West State School - Short Suspensions (22)

Jones Hill Primary School - Short Suspensions (9)

Kilkivan State School - Short Suspensions (2)

Mary Valley State College - Short Suspensions (7)

Monkland State School - Short Suspensions (1)

One Mile State School - Short Suspensions (10)

Pomona State School - Short Suspensions (4)

Rainbow Beach State School - Short Suspensions (1)

Tiaro State School - Short Suspensions (2)

Tin Can Bay State School - Long Suspensions 11-20 days (7), Short Suspensions (83)

Two Mile State School - Short Suspensions (2)

Wolvi State School - Short Suspensions (1)

Gympie High Schools:

Gympie State High School - Short Suspensions (152), Long Suspensions (4), Exclusion (4), Cancellation (13)

James Nash State High School - Short Suspensions (91), Long Suspensions (3), Exclusion (2), Cancellation (1)