RANKED: 22 drink drivers to hit the Gympie courts in 2020

These 22 Gympie region residents blew twice the limit or over in 2020, with the worst offender recording a reading five times the legal BAC.

Each fortnight, a range of traffic matters face Gympie Magistrates Court, with many involving drink driving.

These are all the Gympie region residents who drove while over the high alcohol limit of .15, from highest reading to lowest.

1. Ian Arthur Moore

The 64-year-old Gympie retiree was more than five times the limit, blowing .261 when he crashed his car in Channon Street just before Christmas in 2019.

He pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court in 2020, was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

2. Peter Charles Gayton

The 49-year-0ld, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor after he blew .249 on Lawrence St in September.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Gayton, who didn’t have a driver’s licence, that he “shouldn’t have been anywhere near a car”.



Gayton was fined a total of $1000 and banned from driving for 12 months, reduced to 10 because he had already been off the road for two months.

3. Taylor Joel Kerr

The 27-year-old was busted driving on June 16 with a reading four times the limit, blowing .213.

The court fined Kerr $900 and disqualified him from driving for nine months.



4. Robert Scot Wilkinson

The 42-year-old told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he “f----- up” when pleading guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor on August 14.

Wilkinson returned a breath test reading of .209 at Gunalda, was fined $900 and banned from driving for nine months.

5. Zeph Reidy Kelly

The 39-year-old arborist took his son's car for a “test drive” while drunk and disqualified, crashing it into a street pole in Glastonbury and blowing nearly four times the legal limit.

Zeph Reidy Kelly faced Gympie Magistrates Court after blowing nearly four times the legal limit.

Zeph Reidy Kelly pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and driving while under the influence, blowing a reading of .198.

Kelly was fined $1200 and sentenced to six months jail, suspended for three years and he will not be able to obtain a licence for 40 months, cumulative to his previous disqualifications.

Convictions were recorded.

6. Kevin Clifton John Taylor

The 37-year-old was charged with drink driving after being caught at almost four times the legal limit on June 20.

Taylor blew .196 and was fined $1000 with a nine month driving ban.

7. Judy Marie McKenna

The 58-year-old blew .183 after crashing her Mitsubishi Pajero through road signs on the Rainbow Beach Rd/Tin Can Bay Rd intersection and rolled it into scrubland at Wallu on December 14, 2019.

She faced court in January 2020, was fined $800 and banned from driving for seven months.

8. Phillip Gregory Yule

The 60-year-old, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol when he blew .181 at the Six Mile Rest Area on August 26.

He was fined $1000 and banned from driving for nine months.

9. Laurie James Everitt

The 33-year-old was caught after “swerving all over the road” on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth on July 12 and returned a reading of .179 at the time.

He lost his licence for six months and copped a $900 fine with a conviction recorded.

10. Samuel Geoffery Welsh

The 32-year-old was spotted by police driving without headlights and blew .175 in Gympie on July 11.

Welsh pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and was disqualified from driving for six months, on top of a $1000 fine.

11. Bradley James Smith

The 34-year-old drink driver blew more than three times the legal limit and lied to police about being the driver after he was found injured in bushes several metres from a rolled car.

The court heard Smith became aggressive when police tried to test his blood alcohol concentration in hospital, but blood samples taken with a warrant revealed Smith had a BAC of 0.174, more than three times the legal limit.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified him from driving or holding a licence for seven months.

12. Samuel Lawrenson Wilson

Wilson drove himself to the police station while more than three times the limit on January 19, returning a breath test of .174 when police noticed he was glassy-eyed and slurring his speech.

Wilson was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months but no conviction was recorded.

Samuel Wilson faced the Gympie Magistrates Court charged with drink driving.

13. Janice Lyn Grantham

Cooloola Cove woman was fined $1000 and disqualified for six months after crashing her car in her own street on November 9.

Grantham pleaded guilty to driving with a BAC of .173 per cent and no conviction was recorded.

14. Lewis Leslie William Skipper

The 20-year-old was caught driving under the influence when he lost control of his car in the Mary Valley Showgrounds car park following the inaugural Imbil Bull Bronc Barrels event on January 5.

Skipper blew .171 at that time, leading to a six-month disqualification and an $800 fine with no conviction recorded.

15. Liam Robert Paro

The 24-year-old professional boxer was stopped by police on Double Island Drive at Rainbow Beach on June 6, and returned a blood alcohol reading of .170.

The boxer known as “The Prodigy” pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor and was disqualified from driving for the next six months, on top of a $600 fine, with no conviction recorded.

Liam Paro was one of Gympie's worst drink drivers busted in 2020.

16. Christine Frances Kakawa Te Patu pleaded guilty to driving under the influence after she was pulled over in Rolleston on February 7 and blew .168.

Te Patu was fined $800 and disqualified from driving.

17. Corey Brett Evans

The 23-year-old blew .165 on Teewah Beach on January 26.

He was disqualified from driving for 6 months and fined $1000, with no conviction recorded.

18. Madeline Rose Gabbert

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol after she blew .161 on Hyne St, Gympie on July 18.

Gabbert was fined $800 and banned from driving for six months, but no conviction was recorded.

19. Bodie Allan Arthur Newcombe

The 24-year-old returned a breath test reading of .159 when he was stopped by Tin Can Bay police just before 6pm on January 25, 10 days after his licence had expired.

He was banned from driving for seven months in total and fined $900, but no conviction was recorded.

20. Adam Lester Brown

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor after he blew .158 on Double Island Drive at Rainbow Beach on May 27.

Because of a previous traffic offence in Murgon, Brown was disqualified from driving for a mandatory minimum six months on top of a $700 fine.

21. Rebecca Sarah Creighton

The 51-year-old school teacher who crashed her car down an embankment and then fled the scene was found to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.

Gympie cancer survivor Rebecca Creighton.

The court heard Creighton spoke with slurred speech to police, who gave her a breath test, before taking her to the Gympie station for another reading, which returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.157.

Creighton was disqualified from driving or holding a licence for the mandatory period of one year, and fined $1000.

22. Joshua Tyson Bridge

Joshua Tyson Bridge, 21, pleaded guilty to five charges stemming from a night of offending in June in the Gympie Magistrates Court, including driving under the influence and later assaulting a police officer.

Joshua Tyson Bridge, 21, assaulted a Gympie cop after drink driving for a fifth time.

The court heard Bridge blew .156 when he was stopped on Gympie Connection Rd some time after 11pm on June 26, and he had been driving a car not fitted with an interlock device as required by his restricted licence.

Bridge also violated a restriction on his P1 licence which barred him from driving between 11pm and 5am.

Bridge was given a head sentence of six months‘ jail suspended immediately for two years and was also banned from driving for two years.

