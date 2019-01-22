Random act of kindness leaves Gympie woman in tears

GENEROUS ACT: A Gympie woman was in tears after discovering a younger woman had paid for her groceries at Woolworths in Gympie Central Shopping Centre.

A RANDOM act of kindness has left one Gympie woman in tears last week.

Wishing to remain anonymous, the woman was shopping at Woolworths in Gympie Central Shopping Centre on Monday January 14 when her credit card didn't have enough funds to purchase her groceries.

"I was having trouble with my eftpos card so I asked the cashier whether I could make a quick phone call to my husband to see if funds could be transferred,” she said.

"The lovely young woman standing next to me in the queue approached me to say the cashier was looking for me.

"On my return I was overwhelmed to discover that the lovely woman had paid for my groceries secretly.”

The groceries came to a total of $96.00.

"I was very surprised and thought it was a very generous act, I mean, $96.00 is a lot of money to pay for someone else's groceries,” she said.

"I would love to see the young woman one day and I've been looking for her at the shops but haven't managed to spot her.”

A week on, the woman is still lost for words.

"It's never happened to me before,” she said.

"I'm just hoping that if she is reading this story, she can come forward so I can pay her back and to say thank you.”

If you have a similar story that has happened to you, please let us know by emailing philippe.coquerand@gympietimes.com