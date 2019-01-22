Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GENEROUS ACT: A Gympie woman was in tears after discovering a younger woman had paid for her groceries at Woolworths in Gympie Central Shopping Centre.
GENEROUS ACT: A Gympie woman was in tears after discovering a younger woman had paid for her groceries at Woolworths in Gympie Central Shopping Centre. Ashleigh Howarth
News

Random act of kindness leaves Gympie woman in tears

Philippe Coquerand
by
22nd Jan 2019 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RANDOM act of kindness has left one Gympie woman in tears last week.

Wishing to remain anonymous, the woman was shopping at Woolworths in Gympie Central Shopping Centre on Monday January 14 when her credit card didn't have enough funds to purchase her groceries.

"I was having trouble with my eftpos card so I asked the cashier whether I could make a quick phone call to my husband to see if funds could be transferred,” she said.

"The lovely young woman standing next to me in the queue approached me to say the cashier was looking for me.

"On my return I was overwhelmed to discover that the lovely woman had paid for my groceries secretly.”

The groceries came to a total of $96.00.

"I was very surprised and thought it was a very generous act, I mean, $96.00 is a lot of money to pay for someone else's groceries,” she said.

"I would love to see the young woman one day and I've been looking for her at the shops but haven't managed to spot her.”

A week on, the woman is still lost for words.

"It's never happened to me before,” she said.

"I'm just hoping that if she is reading this story, she can come forward so I can pay her back and to say thank you.”

If you have a similar story that has happened to you, please let us know by emailing philippe.coquerand@gympietimes.com

gympie gympie central gympie central shopping centre gympie region kindness act pay it forward random act of kindness
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Stress, fatigue of on-call make getting vets to Gympie hard

    premium_icon Stress, fatigue of on-call make getting vets to Gympie hard

    News One of Gympie's leading vets has backed comments that the huge pressures of being a vet in rural and regional Australia is driving people out of the industry

    • 22nd Jan 2019 2:14 PM
    GALLERY: 9 happy snaps of holidaymakers at Gympie duck ponds

    premium_icon GALLERY: 9 happy snaps of holidaymakers at Gympie duck ponds

    News Happy snaps of people at Gympie duck ponds at the weekend.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 2:04 PM
    WATCH: Truck loses trailer on deadly Bruce Highway stretch

    premium_icon WATCH: Truck loses trailer on deadly Bruce Highway stretch

    News A truck lost its trailer on the Bruce Highway today.

    17-year-old boy in custody after man stabbed in chest

    premium_icon 17-year-old boy in custody after man stabbed in chest

    News A man in his 30s remains in a serious condition after the wounding